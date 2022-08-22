Entertainment

'Koffee With Karan' to greet 'Kabir Singh' couple Kiara-Shahid next

'Koffee With Karan' to greet 'Kabir Singh' couple Kiara-Shahid next

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 22, 2022, 06:10 pm 2 min read

Kiara Advani-Shahid Kapoor will appear on Episode 8 of 'KWK' Season 7!

Filmmaker-host Karan Johar has dropped a brand new trailer for the eighth episode of his chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7. And, this time, we've got Kabir Singh co-stars Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor sharing the couch to give us a good dosage of gossip! From relationship hints to quick-witted answers, the trailer promises a fun-filled Episode 8! Here's what the trailer contained.

Context Why does this story matter?

Koffee With Karan is one of the most popular television shows of Bollywood where A-listers mark their appearances and also reveal fun facts and gossip about their lives.

The first episode of Season 7 was opened by actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Since then, many actors like Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan have appeared as guests.

Details Kapoor talked about his sexiest feature, Advani addressed relationship rumors

The 49-second-long clip started with Johar introducing his guests and just within five seconds, Shahid Kapoor stole the show with his quick-witted response about his sexiest feature. Johar also asked Advani about her rumored relationship with actor Sidharth Malhotra to which she replied, "I'm neither denying nor accepting." Toward the end, Kapoor hinted at a big announcement from Advani and it's no movie!

Trailer Their episode will air this Thursday

Johar shared the trailer on his social media handles to give a glimpse into what the eighth episode has in store. He wrote, "This jodi has everyone's hearts "preeti" melted with their on-screen presence, but on the koffee couch they were as candid as they get! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 8 streaming this Thursday 12:00am only on @DisneyPlusHS! (sic)."

Twitter Post Watch the trailer here

This jodi has everyone's hearts 'preeti' melted with their on-screen presence, but on the koffee couch they were as candid as they get!🔥 #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 8 streaming this Thursday 12:00 am only on @DisneyPlusHS!

@shahidkapoor @advani_kiara pic.twitter.com/7saZjzEOCV — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 22, 2022

Recap Last week, Johar grilled Malhotra about Advani, their relationship

The previous episode of KWK was attended by actors Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal. Again, Johar made sure to ask Malhotra about his rumored relationship with Advani and also teamed up with Kaushal to pull his leg several times during the show. He asked Malhotra about their wedding but Kaushal diverted the attention and broke into a dance and while singing the song Rataan Lambiyan.

Poll Did you watch the Vicky Kaushal-Sidharth Malhotra episode of 'KwK'?