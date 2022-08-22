Entertainment

Harshvardhan Rane, Sonia Rathee's 'Tara vs Bilal' gets release date

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 22, 2022, 05:09 pm 2 min read

'Tara vs Bilal' will hit the marquee on October 14.

Bollywood's upcoming slice-of-life film Tara vs Bilal starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee finally received a release date on Monday. Set against the backdrop of London, the film is slated to be released on October 14. John Abraham has bankrolled the project along with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. Read on to know more about the Samar Iqbal directorial venture.

On the acting front, the No Smoking actor's previous project, Ek Villain Returns failed to perform well at the box office and also opened to mixed reviews.

Though he has a few more projects in the lineup as an actor, this film is also an anticipated one for having his name attached.

Let's wait and see how the film turns out to be.

Quote 'Tara: Vivacious, tenacious yet vulnerable girl'

Sharing the release date, Rathee shared her look from the film on Instagram and wrote, "Finally!!!!! Introducing Tara." "The vivacious, tenacious yet vulnerable girl who continues to discover herself and her resilience in a new city! Meet her at your nearest cinema hall on 14th October 2022! #TaraVsBilal," she added. Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh has written the film, co-produced by Minnakshi Das and Shiv Chanana.

Information Rane introduced 'reclusive yet charming' Bilal

Rane, too, shared his look from the film. He wrote on Instagram, "Introducing the reclusive yet charming Bilal! Let his drive inspire you as you see the different facets of his personality on 14th October 2022! #TaravsBilal." "#TaraVsBilal a slice of life film starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee to hit the big screens on 14th October 2022," producer Abraham wrote, sharing the posters.

Details Meanwhile, Abraham the actor is busy with other projects

The Attack actor will first be seen in Pathaan alongside actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Pathaan will come out in January next year. After this, he will be seen in the thriller film Tehran with Manushi Chhillar. He also recently announced that his next project titled Tariq, directed by Arun Gopalan, will release on August 15 next year.