'Avatar 2' collects nearly Rs. 40cr in India on Day-1

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 17, 2022, 11:18 am 2 min read

In India, 'Avatar: The way of Water' registered its maximum business on the opening day in southern parts of the country

Avatar: The Way of Water has started its box office journey on a positive note both in India and worldwide. The James Cameron directorial opened to a great response from the Indian audience when it hit theaters on Friday. Looking at how the film is performing worldwide, it might soon be able to take over Avatar to become Hollywood's highest-grossing film of all time.

Why does this story matter?

A sequel to James Cameron's Avatar, which was released in the year 2009, Avatar 2 takes the viewers from the jungles to the oceanic world of Pandora. Cameron took more than a decade to release the film.

After Avatar 2, the makers of the franchise will release three more installments, which are expected to arrive in 2024, 2026, and 2028, respectively.

Opening day collection at Indian box office

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Avatar: The Way of Water collected anything between Rs. 38.5 crore to Rs. 40.5 crore on Friday. Despite such great collections, the film could not beat the Avengers: Endgame (2019) record in India, which registered an opening of Rs. 53.10 crore. With this, Avatar 2 has become the second highest-grossing Hollywood film on opening day in India.

South India registers maximum business

Over 50% of the total opening day collections of Avatar 2 in India reportedly came from the southern states. It raked in approximately Rs. 22 crore from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, while the rest of India contributed about Rs. 17 crore. Avatar 2 has also become the first film to register such a humungous opening day record in the post-pandemic times.

'Avatar 2' mints $91M globally in early previews

Forbes reported that Avatar 2 collected $91 million in early previews and first-day attendance globally. Of this, it collected around $17 million in North America, and some $23.5 million came from China. The report further claimed the film might collect a whopping $500-600 million at the global box office market on Day 1. It might soon be able to surpass its prequel's collections, too.