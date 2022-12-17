Entertainment

Happy birthday Adivi Sesh: Must-watch movies, where to watch them

Happy birthday Adivi Sesh: Must-watch movies, where to watch them

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 17, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

Telugu star Adivi Sesh is celebrating his birthday on Saturday!

Telugu star Adivi Sesh is on a spree of delivering hit movies. While his movie Major received pan-Indian attention and was lauded by fans and critics, his recent movie, HIT: The Second Case is also being received well by fans and critics. As he celebrates his 38th birthday today, let's take a look at some of his unmissable movies and where to watch them.

'HIT: The Second Case'

After being postponed several times, HIT: The Second Case directed by Sailesh Kolanu was released on December 2. The film has Meenakshi Chaudhary as the leading lady and it marked Sesh's second release in 2022 after Major. While it has not premiered on any OTT platform yet, Amazon Prime Video has bagged the streaming rights. The film is available in theaters across the country.

'Major'

Based on the life of late Indian Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Major was released on February 11. The Sashi Kiran Tikka directorial also features Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Saiee Manjrekar, and Revathy in pivotal roles. Sony Pictures Films India and Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's home banner GMB Entertainment bankrolled the project, along with Chandra. The film is available on Netflix.

'Baahubali 2'

One might be surprised to know that Sesh starred in the magnum opus Baahubali 2. Though appeared briefly, his role was an important one in the film. Directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, Baahubali 2 featured Sesh as Badra, the son of Rana Daggubati's character Bhallaldeva. Also starring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, among a host of other actors, the film is available on Netflix.

'Evaru'

Evaru directed by Venkat Ramji stars Sesh as a sub-inspector. He leads the investigative team to hunt a high-profile officer's murderer. The film also stars Regina Cassandra and Naveen Chandra in the lead roles. The film was lauded by fans and critics alike and it can be credited as one of Sesh's finest performances. The edge-of-the-seat crime thriller is available on Amazon Prime Video.