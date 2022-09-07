Entertainment

Happy birthday, Radhika Apte: Looking at her best roles

Radhika Apte turned 37 on Wednesday. Happy birthday!

Radhika Apte has carved a niche in the industry due to her stellar body of work in Hindi, regional, and international projects. A true artist who pours herself into each role no matter the scale, the medium, or the intensity of the character, Apte has embellished numerous stellar projects so far. On her 37th birthday, we look at her five best roles.

#1 'Kriti'

Shirish Kunder's short film Kriti is one to be remembered for ages. Co-starring Manoj Bajpayee and Neha Sharma, this fast-paced, tight-knit thriller premiered in 2016 to mostly favorable reviews. Apte played a psychiatrist and Bajpayee's friend, who helps him in dealing with his mysterious psychological disorder, and it's an absolute treat to watch the two thespians together! You can watch it on YouTube.

#2 'Lust Stories'

When Lust Stories premiered on Netflix, it became an instant topic of discussion. Through its "bold" title and its unconventional tales, it spoke unapologetically about sexual liberation. Apte played a professor having a liaison with her student. The natural and raw energy that she brought to this character is one to watch out for, especially in the scenes where she breaks the fourth wall.

#3 'Ahalya'

Another impressive short film that decks up Apte's filmography is Sujoy Ghosh's Ahalya. It's inspired by the Hindu mythological tale of Ahalya which features briefly in Ramayana. Apte co-starred opposite Bengali film stalwart Soumitra Chatterjee and owned the screen with her earnest and convincing portrayal of a conniving, mysterious woman with shades of dark, delicious evil. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

#4 'Sacred Games'

Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane's Sacred Games cemented Apte as Netflix's blue-eyed girl and led to a flurry of similar shows rooted in desi India. Apte effortlessly played R&AW Agent Anjali Mathur and didn't let herself be overshadowed by the presence of the other two male leads. Needless to say, several hearts broke when her character died at the end of Season 1.

#5 'Phobia'

Pavan Kripalani's 2016 film Phobia is a rollercoaster ride from start to finish. Backed by a solid, engrossing screenplay and Apte's hauntingly striking performance, Phobia revolves around its lead character's fear of public places (agoraphobia). From her twitches to the palpable tension on her face to her conviction to triumph over this fear that defines her entire life, no one does it like Apte!