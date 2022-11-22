Entertainment

When, where to watch 'Last Film Show' on OTT?

When, where to watch 'Last Film Show' on OTT?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 22, 2022, 10:30 am 2 min read

'Chhello Show' hit the theaters in India on October 14

Chhello Show, India's official entry to the 95th Academy Awards, is all set to have its digital premiere on Netflix on Friday. Titled in English as Last Film Show, the movie was released in the cinema halls on October 14 in India. Chhello Show will also have a special screening at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Context Why does this story matter?

Last Film Show made headlines with several achievements.

It has been nominated and screened at prestigious film festivals across the world. This includes the Tribeca Festival and Buenos Aires International Festival of Independent Cinema, to name a few.

Besides, it also won the Best Picture award at the recent Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles. So, its OTT debut is a significant development.

Information All you need to know about 'Chhello Show'

Bhavin Rabari, Richa Meena, and Bhavesh Shrimali play the lead roles in the Gujarati film. It revolves around a nine-year-old boy from rural Gujarat, who is captured by the power of cinema. He befriends a film projectionist, who takes him on a journey into the world of cinema. The film will also be available to watch with Hindi dubbing on the streamer.

Twitter Post It will stream in Hindi and Gujarati languages

WE HAVE AN ANNOUNCEMENT! 📣

An extraordinary cinematic experience, Last Film Show, India's Official Selection for Best International Feature Film at the 95th Oscars is streaming from Nov 25 in Hindi Gujarati on Netflix! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/NgzeHYV1YU — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 21, 2022

Quote Here's what the director said about partnering with Netflix

About the streaming partner, director Pan Nalin said that he is happy about the collaboration. "Last Film Show is a celebration of films, food, friends, and family and now audiences across India can do exactly that from the comfort of their homes while watching it," he said. "Thanks to Netflix, Last Film Show is just a click away," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Statement 'Elated that the film is available on Netflix'

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur of Roy Kapur Films said, "We are sure that the magic and beauty of Nalin's cinematic creation will enrapture Netflix audiences in India, just as it has with theatrical audiences in India and around the world." Dheer Momaya, who is another producer of the movie said, "I'm elated that our film will be made available on Netflix India."