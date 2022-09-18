Entertainment

Happy birthday, Shabana Azmi: Looking at actor's notable recent roles

Happy birthday, Shabana Azmi: Looking at actor's notable recent roles

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 18, 2022, 11:12 am 2 min read

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi turned 72 on September 18. Happy birthday!

A trailblazing figure of the Indian New Wave cinema, five-time National Film Award-winning actor Shabana Azmi has anchored several stellar films over the years. From playing a grotesque witch in Makdee who gave us sleepless nights to playing a strong-headed brothel madam in Mandi, there's no role that Azmi can't ace. On her 72nd birthday, we look at some of her most recent work.

#1 'Kaali Khuhi' (2020)

Netflix's Kaali Khuhi attacks the dastardly issue of female infanticide in India, particularly in the northern parts. Azmi played Satya maasi, a gray character harboring an evil secret in a godforsaken village. Speaking about her character's distinctive unibrow, she once said, "I joined my eyebrows...It shows you a kind of woman who has never even looked into the mirror or given it a thought."

#2 'Sheer Qorma' (2021)

Faraz Arif Ansari's Sheer Qorma is a story of "acceptance, identity, and family." It narrates the tale of queer Muslim women and non-binary people of color not bogged down by the patriarchy that stifles and suffocates them. Azmi has always been a vocal supporter of homosexuality and once said, "Starting a dialogue is the maximum you can do with a part or a film."

#3 'Aunty Ji' (2018)

Released in 2018, Aunty Ji is a short film that revolves around the titular aunty (Azmi) and the instant bond she develops with an acid attack survivor, Geetika (Anmol Rodriguez). This Adeeb Rais directorial sends across a profound message of love, positivity, and the necessity to come out of the shackles of age-old, negative preconceived notions. The 20-minute-long short film is streaming on ZEE5.

#4 'The Empire' (2021)

In 2021, the veteran thespian was part of Disney+ Hotstar's period drama series The Empire, which also starred Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea, and Rahul Dev, among others. Bringing the character of Esan Dawlat (Babur's grandmother) to life, Azmi channeled her protean acting chops and once again proved that nothing is too hard in front of her towering skills. Its first season has eight episodes.

#5 Meanwhile, take a look at her upcoming movies

An actor who consistently brings out her best through various mediums of art, Azmi has an intriguing slate of films ahead. She has a pivotal role in R Balki's sports drama Ghoomer, which co-stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. She'll also be seen in Karan Johar's family drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Shekhar Kapur's What's Love Got to Do With It?