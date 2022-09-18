Happy birthday Vignesh Shivan: His most romantic moments with Nayanthara
Tamil director Vignesh Shivan turned a year older on Sunday. And this will be his first birthday after marrying Nayanthara. Ever since their relationship was made official, the filmmaker has been giving us glimpses of their romantic moments and helping the fans set couple goals. As we are at it, let's revisit some of their most romantic moments from the past.
It was Nayanthara who made their relationship official during an award ceremony back in 2018. While receiving an award, she called Shivan her fiancé. "I thank my mom, dad, brother, and fiancé for constantly supporting me. This awards show is a lot different from all the film awards shows that I had attended so far," she said while declaring her relationship official.
In March 2021, Shivan took to his Instagram space and shared a photo of Nayan's fingers placed over his chest, flaunting a ring. While he did not reveal anything fans started speculating if that would be an engagement ring. Later, it was confirmed by Nayan that it was indeed her engagement ring when she appeared on a celebrity talk show.
It all started back in 2015 when their maiden collaboration Naanum Rowdy Thaan was released. The romantic comedy-drama had a song titled Thangame (translates to "my gold") and ever since then, Shivan has been addressing Nayan as "Thangame." On his Instagram posts and during interviews, he has called her "Thangame" several times, expressing how much she means to him.
In 2020, Shivan shared a photo of Nayan holding a baby in her hands. While wishing the baby's mother during Mother's Day, he penned an adorable note. He captioned the photo, "Happy Mother's Day to the mother of the child in the hands of the mother of my future children (sic)," making it clear that the couple has plans to have children.