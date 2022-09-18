Entertainment

Happy birthday Vignesh Shivan: His most romantic moments with Nayanthara

Happy birthday Vignesh Shivan: His most romantic moments with Nayanthara

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 18, 2022, 07:00 am 2 min read

Happy birthday, Vignesh Shivan!

Tamil director Vignesh Shivan turned a year older on Sunday. And this will be his first birthday after marrying Nayanthara. Ever since their relationship was made official, the filmmaker has been giving us glimpses of their romantic moments and helping the fans set couple goals. As we are at it, let's revisit some of their most romantic moments from the past.

#1 When Nayanthara made relationship official by calling Shivan her 'fiancé'

It was Nayanthara who made their relationship official during an award ceremony back in 2018. While receiving an award, she called Shivan her fiancé. "I thank my mom, dad, brother, and fiancé for constantly supporting me. This awards show is a lot different from all the film awards shows that I had attended so far," she said while declaring her relationship official.

#2 When Shivan subtly announced his engagement with Nayan

In March 2021, Shivan took to his Instagram space and shared a photo of Nayan's fingers placed over his chest, flaunting a ring. While he did not reveal anything fans started speculating if that would be an engagement ring. Later, it was confirmed by Nayan that it was indeed her engagement ring when she appeared on a celebrity talk show.

Instagram Post Here's the post

Instagram post A post shared by wikkiofficial on September 17, 2022 at 3:15 pm IST

#3 Every time Shivan calls Nayan, 'Thangame'

It all started back in 2015 when their maiden collaboration Naanum Rowdy Thaan was released. The romantic comedy-drama had a song titled Thangame (translates to "my gold") and ever since then, Shivan has been addressing Nayan as "Thangame." On his Instagram posts and during interviews, he has called her "Thangame" several times, expressing how much she means to him.

#4 When Shivan called Nayan the mother of his future children

In 2020, Shivan shared a photo of Nayan holding a baby in her hands. While wishing the baby's mother during Mother's Day, he penned an adorable note. He captioned the photo, "Happy Mother's Day to the mother of the child in the hands of the mother of my future children (sic)," making it clear that the couple has plans to have children.

Instagram Post Take a look at the post here

Instagram post A post shared by wikkiofficial on September 17, 2022 at 3:15 pm IST