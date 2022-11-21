Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu's production debut 'Blurr' locks OTT release date

Written by Divya Bhonsale Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Nov 21, 2022, 05:43 pm 2 min read

Taapsee Pannu will be stepping into the shoes of a producer with 'Blurr'

Actor Taapsee Pannu is all set for the release of her maiden production venture, Blurr. A suspense thriller, the film is an Indian adaptation of the Spanish film Julia's Eyes, helmed by Guillem Morales. The makers of the film have decided on an OTT release and it is expected to hit the screens early next month. Here are more details on the upcoming film.

Details First look was shared last year in July

Helmed by filmmaker Ajay Bahl, the film also features actors Gulshan Devaiah and Kruttika Desai. It is being bankrolled by Pannu's production house, Outsiders Films. The first look of Pannu from the film was shared on social media last year in July. It showed a tensed Pannu with a blindfold on while a pair of hands tightly hold her fingers.

OTT release When and where to watch to the film?

The film's shooting reportedly began in February 2021 and it's now ready to hit the small screens. Blurr will be streamed online on the OTT platform ZEE5. It will be available for streaming from December 6. The film revolves around the story of a woman who is losing her eyesight and is trying to investigate her twin sister's mysterious death.

Trivia Pannu and the Spanish connection

As mentioned, Pannu will play a blind person in Blurr. Moreover, she will be seen in a double role for the first time. The actor has previously also worked on projects adapted from Spanish films. Sujoy Ghosh's Badlaa was a remake of The Invisible Guest. Further, her last release Dobaaraa was an adaptation of the Spanish film Mirage.

Information 'Blurr' will be Pannu's first digital release of 2022

Blurr marks the return of Bahl in a director's chair after his 2019 film Section 375. The film starred Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha in the lead roles. As for Pannu, the film Blurr marks her third release in the year 2022, with the previous two being Srijit Mukherji's Shabaash Mithu and Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa. Notably, both were theatrical releases.