Anti-hijab protests: Iranian actors Hengameh Ghaziani, Katayoun Riahi arrested
Iran arrested prominent actors Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi for expressing solidarity with the protest movement and removing their headscarves in public on Sunday, per reports. The state-run IRNA news agency reported that the duo was detained after being called for provocative social media posts. The state has been detaining and taking action against individuals who are protesting against donning a headscarf—hijab.
- The anti-hijab protests gained momentum after the killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini by the moral police in custody. She had refused to wear a hijab.
- Since then, women across the world are protesting by cutting their hair or removing their hijab. The movement has been in the media buzz. This is seen as an act of resilience and has inspired women around the globe.
Ghaziani took to Instagram to post a video of her removing the obligatory hijab. The 52-year-old film star captioned, "Maybe this will be my last post. From this moment on, whatever happens to me, know that as always, I am with the Iranian people until my last breath." Earlier last week, she accused the Iranian government of "murdering" more than 50 children.
On the other hand, Riahi, 60, appeared in an interview without wearing a hijab. The award-winning actor is also known for her philanthropic work. As per Mizan Online news website, Ghaziani was one of the eight people to be summoned by prosecutors over "provocative" material posted on social media. The list also includes Yahya Golmohammadi, the Tehran football team Persepolis FC coach.
One of Iran's best-known actors Taraneh Alidoosti posted a photograph without the mandatory headscarf recently. She vowed to stay in her homeland to support the families of those killed and arrested. Iranian cinema figures have been pressurized with filmmakers like Mohammad Rasoulof and Jafar Panahi getting detained earlier this year. Panahi has made films like Offside (2006) which speak about women's struggles in Iran.