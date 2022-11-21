Entertainment

Anti-hijab protests: Iranian actors Hengameh Ghaziani, Katayoun Riahi arrested

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 21, 2022, 05:14 pm 2 min read

Iranian actors Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi have been arrested

Iran arrested prominent actors Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi for expressing solidarity with the protest movement and removing their headscarves in public on Sunday, per reports. The state-run IRNA news agency reported that the duo was detained after being called for provocative social media posts. The state has been detaining and taking action against individuals who are protesting against donning a headscarf—hijab.

Context Why does this story matter?

The anti-hijab protests gained momentum after the killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini by the moral police in custody. She had refused to wear a hijab.

Since then, women across the world are protesting by cutting their hair or removing their hijab. The movement has been in the media buzz. This is seen as an act of resilience and has inspired women around the globe.

Details 'Maybe this will be my last post,' said Ghaziani

Ghaziani took to Instagram to post a video of her removing the obligatory hijab. The 52-year-old film star captioned, "Maybe this will be my last post. From this moment on, whatever happens to me, know that as always, I am with the Iranian people until my last breath." Earlier last week, she accused the Iranian government of "murdering" more than 50 children.

Details Resistance and revival: A vicious cycle

On the other hand, Riahi, 60, appeared in an interview without wearing a hijab. The award-winning actor is also known for her philanthropic work. As per Mizan Online news website, Ghaziani was one of the eight people to be summoned by prosecutors over "provocative" material posted on social media. The list also includes Yahya Golmohammadi, the Tehran football team Persepolis FC coach.

Information Crackdowns and detentions of other celebrities in Iran

One of Iran's best-known actors Taraneh Alidoosti posted a photograph without the mandatory headscarf recently. She vowed to stay in her homeland to support the families of those killed and arrested. Iranian cinema figures have been pressurized with filmmakers like Mohammad Rasoulof and Jafar Panahi getting detained earlier this year. Panahi has made films like Offside (2006) which speak about women's struggles in Iran.