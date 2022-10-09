Entertainment

Will SRK appear on 'Koffee With Karan 8'? KJo clarifies

KJo has said that he hopes SRK returns to 'Koffee With Karan' in Season 8

Tinseltown's most popular celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan, just concluded its seventh season on Disney+ Hotstar. It featured the likes of Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan, among other A-listers. However, viewers sorely missed the presence of Shah Rukh Khan, who's reportedly staying away from public interactions till Pathaan's release. Now, Karan Johar has spilled the beans on SRK's return to KWK.

The who's who of Bollywood appears on the infamous Koffee couch to spill juicy details and secrets and make some startling revelations about their co-stars and the industry.

This year, Johar's show returned after a three-year gap since season six aired in 2018-19.

Apart from SRK, some other actors who didn't appear this season include Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Ayushmann Khurrana, among others.

Quote 'Every time SRK has appeared, he's been magical'

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Johar recently said, "I'm hoping that we can do something solid with Shah Rukh Khan in the next season because he's been such a huge part of the show. Every time he's appeared, he's been magical." The director-producer added, "So I'm hoping that, but there are so many more people that I still would love to get on the show."

Aspirations KJo wants to call Ranbir Kapoor, too

Ranbir Kapoor is another celebrity who didn't appear on KWK this year. Addressing this concern as well, Johar said, "Ranbir Kapoor, of course, teases me and says that he won't come on Koffee With Karan ever. I'll try and convince him for the next season." During the last episode, Johar also talked about inviting Taapsee Pannu, who is yet to make her KWK debut.

Highlights Here are some highlights from 'KWK 7'

Numerous aspects grabbed eyeballs this season. For instance, Katrina Kaif spoke about her hush-hush wedding with Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor talked about how "sex makes [him] feel younger," and Ranveer Singh won hearts by mimicking several actors like Kartik Aaryan and Hrithik Roshan. On the flip side, Johar also received immense flak for "overhyping Alia Bhatt" and bringing her up in multiple conversations repeatedly.