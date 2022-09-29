Entertainment

5 highlights from 'Koffee With Karan' season finale

Sep 29, 2022

'Koffee With Karan 7,' which aired on Disney+ Hotstar, concluded on Thursday.

The seventh season of Koffee With Karan concluded with the Koffee Awards on Thursday (September 29). During the final episode, the tables turned drastically and Karan Johar was grilled by Tanmay Bhatt, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait, and Niharika NM. From Johar standing in the dock to him answering some uncomfortable questions, there were no holds barred in this episode! Dive in for the highlights.

#1 KJo finally broke silence on 'promoting Alia too much'

Johar has drawn netizens' ire repeatedly for "overhyping and unnecessarily promoting Alia Bhatt" on his show, considering he mentioned her in almost all episodes. Addressing this, KJo revealed that even Bhatt pointed this out. She told Johar, "I don't want to sound ungrateful but you have to stop talking about me." Post this conversation, KJo has decided to "shut the f*** up about it."

#2 Why has Taapsee Pannu not graced the Koffee couch yet?

While the who's who of Bollywood have graced the couch over the years, one industry member who has been sorely missed is actor Taapsee Pannu. When Kapila asked KJo why Pannu hasn't yet been invited, he mentioned that "combinations" need to be worked out for all episodes. However, he remained optimistic about rolling out an invitation in the future, hoping she won't "decline" it.

#3 Who does KJo turn to for fashion advice?

No points for guessing that Johar's one and only fashion buddy is Ranveer Singh, known for his quirky, unconventional, and bold sartorial choices. Spilling some beans, the filmmaker said, "Ranveer and I are complete fashion buddies. We constantly text each other saying you killed that look. It reached a point when we realized it was only us complementing each other, no one really bothered."

#4 Johar wasn't happy on being left out of 'VicKat' wedding

Johar, who is bashed for "intruding actors' private space" and "being too eager about their personal lives," had no hesitance in accepting that he felt left out on not being invited to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding. More so, because his show "manifested" their union. However, when he realized that nobody else from the industry was invited either, he finally heaved a sigh of relief!

#5 Take a look at the Koffee Awards

Sonam Kapoor, whose episode was a laugh riot since she called Brahmastra "Shiva No. 1," was awarded the Funniest Moment of the Season Award. Bhatt and Singh's episode was adjudged the Best Episode. Arjun Kapoor, who appeared with Sonam, was honored with the Best Performance (Male) Award while Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who came with Akshay Kumar, was chosen for the Best Performance (Female) Award.