Explainer: Why is Urvashi Rautela trending on Twitter again?

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 09, 2022, 03:02 pm 2 min read

Urvashi Rautela is being trolled on Twitter yet again

Actor-model Urvashi Rautela has found herself trending at the top spot on Twitter yet again. And, like the previous time, the reason behind this is her public spat with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. The duo allegedly dated for a while before calling it quits, and fans believe that Rautela keeps taking digs at the cricketer every now and then. Here's what happened this time.

Cricketers being linked to actors isn't a new phenomenon in India.

Rishabh Pant and Rautela have made headlines repeatedly due to rumors of their alleged "relationship."

Interestingly, Rautela was also seen during a cricket match in October last year, and netizens claimed she came to support Pant.

In September, she apparently "apologized" to Pant but then clarified that the sorry was for "her fans."

On Saturday night, Rautela posted a few photos from inside an airplane and wrote, "Followed my [red heart], and it led me to Australia." In another series of images, she wrote, "Meanwhile, in Australia... and so the adventure begins." Interestingly, Pant is currently in Australia with Team India preparing for the ICC T20 World Cup, which is slated to begin on October 16.

Moreover, on Pant's birthday on October 4, Rautela also wished the batsman-wicketkeeper in an interesting, quirky manner. She uploaded a video in a glittery red dress and could be seen blowing a fly kiss. She wrote, "Happy birthday," but didn't tag or name Pant. However, she has now edited the post and changed the caption. This provided further fodder to the troll police!

In August, Rautela drew netizens' ire for "trying to hog the limelight" when—during an interview—she narrated an old incident where she couldn't meet a certain "Mr. RP" at a hotel since she was exhausted. She later "woke up to about 17 missed calls from RP, who had waited in the lobby for 10+ hours." Pant-Rautela then engaged in a war of words on Instagram.