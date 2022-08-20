Entertainment

Congratulations! Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja become parents to baby boy!

Written by Yvonne Jacob Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Aug 20, 2022, 05:01 pm 2 min read

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja have welcomed a baby boy!

Actor Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy on Saturday (August 20)! Fans had been waiting to hear the good news ever since the couple had announced their pregnancy in March. Now, their little bundle of joy has finally arrived and the couple and their families are over the moon! Congratulations to the couple on their new journey as parents!

Announcment Actor Neetu Kapoor shared note on parents' behalf online

The good news was confirmed by actor Neetu Kapoor who shared a note on Instagram. It read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey." "It is only the beginning, but we know our lives have forever changed. Sonam and Anand."

Wishes Farah Khan congratulated new parents, grandparents

Director Farah Khan also shared the same note and extended her wishes to the new parents. She wrote, "Congratulations proud parents" and tagged the couple. Khan also tagged Sonam's parents, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, and wrote, "N even prouder grandparents (sic)." Friends and fans of the celebrity couple also extended their warm wishes and poured love online.

Journey A look at the couple's journey so far

The couple tied the knot on May 8, 2018, and announced their pregnancy in March 2022, with maternity shoot photos. They wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

Movies Kapoor has been away from screens for a while

On the work front, Kapoor has been on a hiatus after appearing in AK vs AK which was released in December 2020. Before that, she appeared in the romantic comedy film The Zoya Factor (2019). She is all set to return to films soon, with the first project being a crime thriller titled Blind which will be released on OTT later this year.