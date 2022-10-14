Entertainment

'Mismatched 2,' 'Dobaara': Fresh OTT releases to watch this weekend

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 14, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

Films and series to add to your weekend OTT watchlist

Every week, theaters across all regions of India are witnessing new movie releases and thus, OTT platforms are also swamped with numerous options. This week too, a few new movies and series are hitting various OTT platforms. If you are unsure of what to watch during the weekend, here are all the new titles. Take a look to plan your weekend schedule.

#1 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu'

Tamil star Silambarasan TR's recent release Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu arrived on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, this film is the first part of the franchise. The gangster saga follows the story of a humble man from a remote village turning into a dreaded gangster in Mumbai. It also stars Siddhi Idnani and Radikaa Sarathkumar in supporting roles.

#2 'Oke Oka Jeevitham'

Oke Oka Jeevitham aka Kanam is a Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie starring Sharwanand, Amala Akkineni, Ritu Varma, and Sathish in the lead roles. The sci-fi drama revolves around the leading man and his friends who travel back in time with a help of a scientist in a bid to fix the problems in their present life. The film is available on SonyLIV.

#3 'Dobaaraa'

Taapsee Pannu's Bollywood film Dobaaraa had a theatrical premiere on August 19. The film was lauded for its screenplay and the performance of its cast members. Now, it is all set to arrive on the OTT platform Netflix on Saturday. Adapted from the 2018 Spanish film Mirage, the film was directed by Pannu's frequent collaborator and ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

#4 'Mismatched' Season 2

The second season of the popular series Mismatched starring Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, and Vihaan Samat is arriving on Netflix on Friday. The story follows the central characters Dimple-Rishi's journey of self-discovery. In the second season, it is expected that the series will be full of drama, love, hate, sorrow, and more. Let's wait and see if the lead characters end up together.