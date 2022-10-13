Entertainment

'Ponniyin Selvan-I' beats 'Vikram,' becomes highest-grossing title in Tamil Nadu

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 13, 2022, 06:32 pm 2 min read

'Ponniyin Selvan I' was released on September 30

It looks like Ponniyin Selvan I is on a spree of breaking records and now it has crossed a significant milestone. After running in the cinema halls for 12 days, the historical fiction has crossed the record set by Kamal Haasan's megahit venture Vikram during its lifetime run in Tamil Nadu. Know more about the latest record and the detailed box office breakup.

Context Why does this story matter?

The movie directed by Mani Ratnam features a galaxy of stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Karthi, "Jayam" Ravi, and "Chiyaan" Vikram.

Other actors including Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Parthiban, and Sarathkumar play supporting roles.

The franchise, which consists of two films, was made on a whopping budget of Rs. 500cr with Amazon Prime Video bagging the streaming rights to both movies of the franchise.

Comparison How much did 'Vikram' earn?

According to reports, Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj earned Rs. 183cr during its run. Ponniyin Selvan I, released on September 30, has already beaten the record by collecting Rs. 186cr in the state. By the looks of it, the film will soon touch the Rs. 200cr mark in Tamil Nadu. And the upcoming Diwali holidays will provide the film room for more success.

Details Has 'Ponniyin Selvan' surpassed other biggies released this year?

Not just Vikram, Ponniyin Selvan has also surpassed RRR's lifetime run in Tamil Nadu. The SS Rajamouli directorial made Rs. 80.70cr in the state. It has also beaten the lifetime collection of KGF: Chapter 2 in the state, which was Rs. 109cr. It has marched past Ajith Kumar's Valimai and Vijay's Beast which made Rs. 99cr and Rs. 120cr in Tamil Nadu, respectively.

Information All you need to know about 'Ponniyin Selvan I'

Ponniyin Selvan I is a historical fiction based on the Tamil novel of the same name written by Kalki. The story follows the life of kings and queens of Chola kingdom focusing Raja Raja Chola I, Aditya Karikalan, Kundavai, and their father Sundara Chola. Bankrolled by Ratnam's Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, the second part of the franchise will be released in 2023.