Entertainment

'Goodbye': Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan starrer heads for OTT debut

'Goodbye': Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan starrer heads for OTT debut

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 23, 2022, 12:10 am 2 min read

'Goodbye' hit the theaters on October 7

The recent Bollywood movie Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles has finally locked an OTT release date. It hit the theaters on October 7 and its digital debut is planned on December 2. OTT giant Netflix announced the news officially on Tuesday, sharing a poster from the movie. Dive in to know more about the movie.

Cast Other actors who are a part of the film

Taking to their social media spaces, the streamer announced the news. It captioned the post, "This winter just got a whole lot better because Goodbye is here to greet us with a warm hug on December 2." Besides the aforementioned actors, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, Abhishek Khan, and Elli AvrRam in the lead roles.

Plot What is the story of 'Goodbye'?

The emotional drama revolves around a family that learns to deal with grief. Its story starts at the funeral of a matriarch in the family named Gayatri (played by Gupta). How the dysfunctional household copes with the loss makes up for the rest of the story. Though it was not received well at the box office, Goodbye received positive reviews from critics.

Collection How did the film perform at the box office?

Goodbye saw underwhelming numbers at the box office. With an overall collection of Rs. 6.38cr, this film also turned out to be another addition to the list of Bollywood duds released this year. To note, the film did not receive enough footfall even after the slashed ticket price by its makers. The Vikas Bahl directorial marked Bachchan's fourth outing of the year.

Updates Where will we see Bachchan and Mandanna next?

Meanwhile, Bachchan had another movie release namely Uunchai, which received a decent collection at the box office. He has a highly-anticipated movie in his lineup titled Project K co-starring Prabhas. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Varisu co-starring Vijay, which will be released on Pongal 2023. She also has Pushpa: The Rise co-starring Allu Arjun in her lineup.