Bruce Lee might have died due to excess water intake!

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 22, 2022, 07:00 pm 2 min read

Bruce Lee passed away aged 32

A new study suggests that Bruce Lee may have died from drinking too much water. Yes, you read that right! The martial arts legend passed away aged 32 in Hong Kong in July 1973. An autopsy conducted back then suggested that he died from cerebral edema. Cerebral edema causes swelling in the brain which could've been a reaction to a painkiller that he took.

Since his death, several theories have come up.

One theory even suggested that he was assassinated by Chinese gangsters. Another theory suggested that he died after suffering a heart stroke.

This new study comes as the latest one, which suggests that the edema might have occurred because of hyponatremia.

Ironically, Lee famously used the phrase "Be water my friend" very often.

Study 'His kidneys were unable to excrete excess water'

"We propose that the kidney's inability to excrete excess water killed Bruce Lee," the team of researchers wrote in the Clinical Kidney Journal, reported Sky News. The study also stated that his wife Linda told the researchers he was on a fluid-based diet. To recall, his biographer Matthew Polly also repeatedly referred to Lee's water intake on the day he died.

Research Cannabis intake might have caused more thirst

"We suggest that the fact that water intake was repeatedly noticed when it's such a commonplace activity that might have been forgotten given the exceptional circumstances means that it was indeed noticeably higher than the intake of other persons present on the day that Lee died," the researchers wrote. Lee used cannabis throughout the day of his demise, which could have caused more thirst.

Conclusion Here's what the study said about excess water intake

"This may lead to hyponatremia, cerebral edema, and death within hours if excess water intake is not matched by water excretion in urine, which is in line with the timeline of Lee's demise," the study stated. "The fact that we are 60% water doesn't protect us from the lethal consequences of drinking water at a faster rate than our kidneys can excrete," they wrote.