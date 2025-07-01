Wimbledon 2025: Iga Swiatek beats Kudermetova to reach second round

Eighth seed Iga Swiatek beat Polina Kudermetova to reach the second round of 2025 Wimbledon . The Polish star claimed a 7-5, 6-1 win in the women's singles opening round at Court 2. Notably, Swiatek has reached this stage at Wimbledon for the fifth successive year. The five-time Grand Slam champion is eyeing her maiden Wimbledon title. Here are the key stats.

Match stats A look at match stats Swiatek won a total of 59 points and 15 winners throughout the match. She served five aces compared to Kudermetova's three. The former had a win percentage of 78 and 68 in the first and second serves, respectively. She converted all three of her break points. Notably, Kudermetova had more unforced errors (22) than Swiatek (16). The former registered five double-faults.

Information Swiatek into second round As per Opta, since her Grand Slam main-draw debut in 2019, Swiatek is the has the most women's singles second-round appearances in such events (25). She has been knocked out of the opening round only once (Wimbledon 2019).