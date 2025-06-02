What's the story

Novak Djokovic claimed his 100th win at the French Open on Monday.

The Serbian tennis star attained the record with his victory over Cameron Norrie in the 4th round of the 2025 French Open on Court Phillipe-Chatrier.

Djokovic won the contest 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals.

Djokovic is now the 2nd player after Rafael Nadal (112) with 100-plus wins at Roland Garros.