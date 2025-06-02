Novak Djokovic clocks his 100th win at French Open: Stats
Novak Djokovic claimed his 100th win at the French Open on Monday.
The Serbian tennis star attained the record with his victory over Cameron Norrie in the 4th round of the 2025 French Open on Court Phillipe-Chatrier.
Djokovic won the contest 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals.
Djokovic is now the 2nd player after Rafael Nadal (112) with 100-plus wins at Roland Garros.
100-16 win-loss record at Roland Garros
Djokovic is a 24-time winner of men's singles Grand Slam crowns. He is also a 13-time runners-up.
Djokovic, who is a three-time French Open winner and a 7-time finalist in Paris, has raced to a 100-16 win-loss record at Roland Garros.
Overall, the veteran Serbian ace has raced to a 386-52 win-loss record at Grand Slams.
19th quarter-final for Djokovic at French Open
Djokovic has reached the quarter-finals or more for the 19th time at Roland Garros. He has made 21 season appearances. He has suffered one 2nd-round and one 3rd-round exit here back in 2005 and 2009 respectively.
6-0 win-loss record over Norrie
Djokovic has maintained his 100% win record over Norrie on the ATP Tour. Djokovic has beaten Norrie for the sixth successive occasion.
Before this win, Djokovic beat Norrie recently at the 2025 Geneva Open.
Earlier, he beat Norrie at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals and 2023 ATP Masters 1000 Rome.
In 2022, Djokovic downed Norrie at Wimbledon. He won their 2021 ATP Finals clash.
Here are the match stats
Djokovic doled out 4 aces compared to Norrie's two. The former committed more double faults (3-1). Djokovic clocked a 72% win on the 1st serve and 52% win on the 2nd. He converted 7/11 break points. Djokovic fired 26 winners to Norris' 22.
