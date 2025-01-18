What's the story

38-year-old French tennis star Gael Monfils has reached the fourth round of the Australian Open.

He pulled off a stunning upset against fourth seed Taylor Fritz, winning 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(1), 6-4.

This is Monfils's eighth successive match victory and comes just days after he became the oldest man in nearly half a century to win an ATP Tour title in Auckland.

