Novak Djokovic wins a historic 23rd Grand Slam: Key achievements

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 11, 2023 | 10:51 pm 4 min read

Djokovic pocketed his 94th ATP Tour honor (Photo credit: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic lifted the 2023 French Open crown on Sunday. He beat Casper Ruud 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 in straight sets. With this win, Djokovic has lifted his third Roland Garros title, having played seven finals. Meanwhile, he has become the most successful men's tennis player in terms of Grand Slam wins (23), having surpassed Rafael Nadal (22). We decode his achievements.

Why does this story matter?

Djokovic played a top brand of tennis at Roland Garros in 2023 and rose to the occasion. The magnitude of this win is huge given how Ruud came hard at him and gave his all. 23 Grand Slam honors and a second successive crown this season have seen Djokovic etch his name in the history books. It's a special moment and a massive achievement.

94th ATP Tour honor for Djokovic

Djokovic pocketed his 94th ATP Tour honor. He has equaled legend, Ivan Lendl, besides going two clear of Nadal (92). Djokovic is only behind Roger Federer, who pocketed 103 titles in the Open Era. Overall, American Jimmy Connors (109) leads the show in terms of ATP Tour honors.

A unique stat for the Serb

As per Opta, only Bjorn Borg (40.7%, 11/27) and Rod Laver (33.3%, 5/15) have won a greater percentage of men's singles Grand Slam tournaments entered than Djokovic in the Open Era (32.9%, 23/70).

Fourth-oldest men's singles Slam winner

As per Opta, Djokovic is the fourth-oldest men's singles Slam winner - the oldest at the French Open (36y 20d) - only younger than Ken Rosewall (1971 - 36y 132d and 1972 Australian Open - 37y 62d), and Federer (2018 Australian Open - 36y 173d). He surpassed Nadal (36y 2d) as the oldest winner at Roland Garros.

Three-plus tournament victories at each of the four Grand Slams

Djokovic's 23rd Grand Slam title sees him equal Serena Williams's tally among male and female players in the Open Era. Djokovic is also the first player in the Open Era with at least three men's singles tournament victories at each of the four Grand Slams.

Djokovic claims his 3rd Roland Garros honor

Djokovic owns a 92-16 win-loss record at Roland Garros. Djokovic lost his first three finals here in 2012, 2014, and 2015 respectively before winning in 2016. He was a runner-up once again in 2020 before winning in 2021. His record in finals here read 3-4. Djokovic has now equaled Mats Wilander, Ivan Lendl, and Gustavo Kuerten in terms of three titles (Open Era).

Djokovic races to 23-11 record in Grand Slam finals

Djokovic played his 34th career men's singles Grand Slam final. Federer (31) and Nadal (30) follow suit. Djokovic now owns a 23-11 record in Slam finals. Alongside his three titles at Roland Garros, he has won the Australian Open a record 10 times, besides winning Wimbledon on six counts, and the US Open four times.

Decoding Djokovic's Grand Slam career in numbers

As mentioned, Djokovic owns a 92-16 record at the French Open. It's the only event where he has 90-plus wins, besides the most defeats in his career across Slams. His tally at the Australian Open reads as 89-8. Djokovic's Wimbledon tally reads 86-10 and his US Open figures are 81-13. Djokovic has a 348-47 win-loss record at Slams, trailing just Federer (369-60).

14-0 record in 2023 at Grand Slams and more

Djokovic won the 2023 Australian Open, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. He has now won the year's second Slam event, taking his win-loss tally to 14-0 and remaining unscathed. Djokovic started 2023 in dominating fashion by clinching the Adelaide International, beating Sebastian Korda. He has won three trophies in 2023 and has a 31-4 win-loss record.

Djokovic extends Big Titles lead

Djokovic has a solid lead over chief rivals, Nadal and Federer (who is now retired) in the race for the most Big Titles. The Big Titles comprise Grand Slam championships, ATP Finals, ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, and Olympic singles gold medals. Djokovic has now won 67 Big Titles compared to 59 for Nadal and 54 for Federer.

Breaking down Djokovic's Big Titles win

Djokovic has won 23/70 Grand Slam honors. He has won 6/15 ATP Finals (joint record alongside Federer). Besides, the Serb has lifted 38/125 ATP Masters 1000 titles. In total, he has 67/213 Big Title wins.

Djokovic to return to world number one in ATP Rankings

Djokovic has guaranteed his return to World No. 1 in the ATP Rankings. The Serb will begin his record-extending 388th week in the top spot on Monday. He will take a 420-point lead over Carlos Alcaraz, whom he defeated in the semis at the 2023 French Open. He has climbed to No. 1 by winning a major for the second time this year.

