French Open 2023: Casper Ruud beats Zeppieri, reaches third round

Ruud reached the French Open final last year

Norway's Casper Ruud reached the 2023 French Open third round after beating Giulio Zeppieri in the men's singles clash. The former claimed a 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 win in the second-round clash that panned out for over two hours. Rybakina, the 2022 French Open runner-up, has qualified for the third round at Roland Garros for the fifth consecutive year. Here are the key stats.

Here are the match stats

The men's singles second-round clash ran for an hour and 26 minutes. Ruud won a total of 130 points, while Zeppieri claimed 49 winners in the match. He fired nine aces compared to Ruud's two. Ruud won 39% of receiving points and 63% of net points. Zeppieri recorded three double faults. He smashed the fastest serve of the match (215 KPH).

Ruud's numbers at French Open

As mentioned, Ruud has reached the third round at the French Open for the fifth successive year. He had a third-round exit in 2019, 2020, and 2021, respectively. However, in 2022, Ruud scripted history by reaching the Roland Garros final. Ruud became the first Norwegian man to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final, semi-final, and final. He is now 16-5 in the season.