Sports

Abu Dhabi Open 2023, Belinda Bencic reaches quarters: Key stats

Abu Dhabi Open 2023, Belinda Bencic reaches quarters: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 08, 2023, 11:16 pm 1 min read

Belinda Bencic has reached the quarters of Abu Dhabi Open

Belinda Bencic has reached the quarters of the Abu Dhabi Open 2023 on Wednesday. She overcame Marta Kostyuk in straight sets (6-4, 7-5) to advance to the last eight. World number nine Bencic came back from 5-3 down in the second set to grab the straight-set win over 57th-ranked Kostyuk after 1 hour and 35 minutes. Here's more.

Bencic claims a crucial win

Bencic has a win-loss record of 9-2 in 2023. She claimed her seventh career singles title at the Adelaide International 2 in January. Her two losses this season have been to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the United Cup and eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open round of 16.