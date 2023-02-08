Abu Dhabi Open 2023, Belinda Bencic reaches quarters: Key stats
Belinda Bencic has reached the quarters of the Abu Dhabi Open 2023 on Wednesday. She overcame Marta Kostyuk in straight sets (6-4, 7-5) to advance to the last eight. World number nine Bencic came back from 5-3 down in the second set to grab the straight-set win over 57th-ranked Kostyuk after 1 hour and 35 minutes. Here's more.
Bencic claims a crucial win
Bencic has a win-loss record of 9-2 in 2023. She claimed her seventh career singles title at the Adelaide International 2 in January. Her two losses this season have been to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the United Cup and eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open round of 16.