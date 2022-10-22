Sports

Guadalajara Open, WTA 1000: Presenting the 4 semi-finalists

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 22, 2022, 02:07 pm 2 min read

Sakkari had to battle hard for a well-fought victory over Kudermetova (Source: Twitter/@WTA)

The four women's singles semi-finalists have been set up in the ongoing Guadalajara Open, WTA 1000. Third seed Jessica Pegula overcame Sloane Stephens in the quarters. Victoria Azarenka fended off Coco Gauff to reach the last four. 4th seed Maria Sakkari has also progressed after beating Veronika Kudermetova. Lastly, Marie Bouzkova prevailed after Anna Kalinskaya retired midway during their match. Here's more.

Azarenka Key records scripted by Azarenka

Azarenka earned a memorable win, sealing a 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-3 contest to reach her first semi-final of the season. As per WTA, Azarenka claimed her 24th career semi-final at WTA 1000 level. She has secured 181 career wins at this level which is the second-most among active players. By overcoming Gauff, Azarenka claimed her 73rd career victory over a Top 10 player.

Pegula Pegula breees past Stephens, opens up sizeable lead

In-form Pegula dominated the scenes versus Stephens in a one-sided contest. Pegula won 6-2, 6-2, clocking four aces and converting five out of 12 break points. She also had a 75% win on the first serve. Pegula now has a 3-0 record over Stephens in their H2H meetings. Pegula beat Stephens in 2022 Miami earlier this year as well.

Information Azarenka to face Pegula next

Azarenka has a 24-12 win-loss record in 2022. She will take on a resurgent Pegula, who has a 40-18 win-loss record this year. Azarenka has a 2-1 record over Pegula in their H2H meetings. Azarenka won their previous tie in 2021 Indian Wells.

Sakkari Sakkari books her 2022 WTA Finals berth

Sakkari had to battle hard for a well-fought victory over Kudermetova. 4th seed Sakkari prevailed 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 to book her spot at the 2022 WTA Finals. Sakkari went on to notch a 75% win on the first serve. She also converted three out of nine break points. Sakkari now has a 36-21 win-loss record in 2022. Her H2H record over Kudermetova reads 3-1.

Do you know? Bouzkova aiming for a maiden win versus Sakkari

Bouzkova was leading the show versus Kalinskaya (5-2) when the latter pulled out. Bouzkova, who has a 41-12 win-loss record in 2022. Bouzkova will now take on Sakkari, who has a 2-0 win-loss record over the former.