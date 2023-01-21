Sports

Australian Open 2023, Aryna Sabalenka downs Elise Mertens: Key stats

Australian Open 2023, Aryna Sabalenka downs Elise Mertens: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jan 21, 2023, 01:23 pm 2 min read

Aryna Sabalenka hasn't dropped a set in women's singles in 2023 (Source: Twitter/@WTA)

Fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka trounced seven-time WTA singles titlist, Elise Mertens, in the third round of the Australian Open on Saturday. The Belarusian beat her rival in straight sets (6-2, 6-3) to storm into the fourth round in Melbourne. Up next, Sabalenka faces 12th-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, who beat Italian Camila Giorgi 6-2, 7-5. Here's more.

Key stats from the match

Sabalenka fired 32 winners to Mertens' 12. Both struck four aces each and conceded as many double faults in the match. Sabalenka converted 4/7 of her break points. She won 75% and 78% on her first and second serves, respectively. She claimed a total of 63 points, including 35 from serves.

Sabalenka's 7th win over Mertens

As per WTA, Sabalenka now leads Mertens 7-2 in their head-to-head, including wins in their last six meetings. Before this game, the duo met in R16 of the 2021 US Open, with the former winning in straight sets.

Sabalenka has a 7-0 record in 2023

Sabalenka has had a dominating start to the season. The world number five is 7-0 in 2023 so far. She won the Adelaide International 1 title, beating Linda Noskova in the final summit clash of the WTA 500 event. She has now reached the fourth round at Australian Open for the third straight year. Sabalenka, however, hasn't progressed beyond this stage in this tournament.