Swiss legend Roger Federer drops out of ATP Rankings: Stats

Jul 12, 2022

Federer first appeared in the ATP Rankings in September 1997

Believe it or not! Arguably the greatest tennis player, Roger Federer is now unranked. The Swiss legend has dropped out of the ATP Rankings for the first time in 25 years. Federer last competed at 2021 Wimbledon last year before undergoing a third operation on his right knee. As per his latest statement, the 40-year-old still aims to return to the ATP Tour.

Context Why does this story matter?

Federer, regarded as the GOAT, has the third-most Grand Slam titles (20) after Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21).

The former has faltered in recent times due to multiple injuries.

He underwent two arthroscopic surgeries in 2020 before returning to the ATP Tour (2021 Wimbledon).

However, Federer pulled out of the grass-court Slam as he required a third operation.

Rank How did Federer drop out of ATP Rankings?

Federer ranked 97th ahead of 2022 Wimbledon. However, he does not have any points to grab a spot in the ATP Rankings. Notably, a player's results over the previous 52 weeks determine their ranking. And, Federer has not competed on the ATP Tour in over a year. The Swiss ace first appeared in the rankings in September 1997 after making his debut.

Record Federer was a trendsetter!

Before March 2021, Federer held the record for being the number one player in the ATP Rankings for most weeks (310). However, Djokovic broke his record and extended his streak to 373 weeks. Notwithstanding, Federer is miles ahead of anyone else in terms of consecutive weeks. The Swiss held the top spot for 237 successive weeks. Jimmy Connors follows Federer with 160 weeks.

Wimbledon Federer missed Wimbledon for the first time since 1998

Federer, who is still eyeing a comeback, did not compete at 2022 Wimbledon. He missed the grass-court Slam for the first time since 1998. He is the most successful man in the tournament (eight titles). The Swiss legend has won the joint-most consecutive Wimbledon titles (5) with Bjorn Borg. Federer also holds the record for winning the most number of matches at Wimbledon (105).

Information Federer was 9-4 in 2021

Federer had a win-loss record of 9-4 in 2021. He pulled out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after reaching the quarter-finals at Wimbledon. Federer defeated Adrian Mannarino, Richard Gasquet, Cameron Norrie, and Lorenzo Sonego at the All England Club.

Major Federer last won a major in 2018

Federer last clinched a Grand Slam title in 2018 (Australian Open). He defeated Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to win his sixth Australian Open title. The Swiss maestro became the oldest man to win a Grand Slam title since Ken Rosewall in 1972. Federer defended a major title for the 10th time. He won the 2017 Australian Open after defeating Nadal.

Stats Incredible stats of Federer

Federer has won the second-most ATP matches in tennis history (1,251-275). He is one of the two players to have won over 100 titles (103), the other being Connors (109). Besides winning Wimbledon eight times, Federer also has six Australian Open and five US Open titles. Federer has won the French Open only once. He has won most matches at Grand Slams (369-60).

What next? What next for Federer?

During a recent appearance at the Centre Court, Federer indicated that he could play a tournament in Basel this October. He is also hopeful of competing at Wimbledon in 2023. Before appearing at Basel, Federer will team up with his Spanish counterpart Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup, scheduled to be played in September. Buck up! We still might see the best of Federer.