Novak Djokovic claims 92nd ATP title after winning in Adelaide

Jan 08, 2023

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic won the Adelaide International 1 (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic won the Adelaide International 1 after beating Sebastian Korda in the final. Djokovic won his second title in Adelaide after sealing the tournament back in 2007. The 35-year-old won 6-7, 7-6, 6-4. Notably, Djokovic clinched his 92nd ATP title, equaling Rafael Nadal in this regard. The former played his 131st tour-level final.

Key stats from the match

Korda served a total of 15 aces compared to Djokovic's seven. Both players made four double faults each. Djokovic clocked an 86% win on the first serve. He also converted 2/7 break points and won 121 points.

Djokovic's journey in the tourney

In the opening round, Djokovic beat Constant Lestienne 6-3, 6-2. In the second round, the Serbian ace prevailed 7-6, 7-6 versus Quentin Halys. In the quarters, Djokovic ousted Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4. In the semis, Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-4. And now, he came from behind to eke out a win versus Korda.

It's been an amazing week, says Djokovic

Djokovic said it has been an amazing week of tennis. "It's been an amazing week and you guys made it even more special. For me to be standing here is a gift, definitely," Djokovic told the crowd during the trophy ceremony. "I gave it all today and throughout the week in order to be able to get my hands on the trophy."

Djokovic inks these numbers

Djokovic is now tied with Nadal for the fourth-most men's singles titles in the Open Era. Only Jimmy Connors (109), Roger Federer (103), and Ivan Lendl (94) have won more honors. Meanwhile, as per ATP, Djokovic has now won 34 consecutive matches in Australia since the start of 2019. He has also won 23 of his past 24 matches overall.