Paris Masters: Tommy Paul stuns Rafael Nadal in first round

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 03, 2022, 01:53 pm 2 min read

Tommy Paul won 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-1 (Source: Twitter/@RolexPMasters)

American star Tommy Paul stunned Spanish ace Rafael Nadal at the Rolex Paris Masters on Wednesday. The former claimed a 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-1 victory, ending Nadal's bid to return to the top of the ATP Rankings. Paul has improved to a 4-4 record against the Top 5. His previous-best win came against Alexander Zverev earlier this year at Indian Wells. Here are the stats.

Stats Here are the key stats from the match

Paul won a total of 99 points in the match. While Paul won 42 receiving points, Nadal claimed 31. Paul won 16 games compared to Nadal's 13. The former won a maximum of four games and five points. Paul had a win percentage of 84 on the first serve and 50 on the second serve. He won five out of eight break points.

Rankings Nadal had returned to the top two

Earlier this year, Nadal returned to the top two (ATP Rankings) for the first time since May 3, 2021. As per ATP, he was ranked as low as world number six in January this year. Nadal exited in the R16 at the 2022 US Open, losing to American Frances Tiafoe. Before the Paris Masters, he was last seen in action at the Laver Cup.

Form Nadal is 38-6 in 2022

Before the US Open, Nadal was stunned by Borna Coric at the Cincinnati Masters. The former now has a 38-6 win-loss record this year. In January, the Spaniard defied all odds to win the Australian Open, claiming a record-breaking 21st major. Nadal then went to claim a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title. He opted out of Wimbledon semi-finals due to injury.