2022 WTA Finals, Maria Sakkari reaches semis: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 03, 2022, 01:36 pm 2 min read

Maria Sakkari overcame Aryna Sabalenka (Source: Twitter/@WilsonTennis)

Women's singles tennis star Maria Sakkari has reached the last four of the 2022 WTA Finals. The Greek ace has made it to the semi-finals of the year-ending championships for the second year in a row. She overcame No. 7 seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-4 in 97 minutes. Sakkari has made a perfect 2-0 start in the Nancy Richey Group. Here's more.

Details Key details about Nancy Richey Group

In her first match, Sakkari edged past an in-form Jessica Pegula, winning 7-6, 7-6. And now she earned another massive win against Sabalenka. As per WTA, by winning in straight sets, Sakkari advanced to the knockout rounds. However, the group winner is yet to be determined. One between Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur will join Sakkari as Pegula has lost both her matches.

Information Key match stats as Sakkari beats Sabalenka

Sakkari served one ace as Sabalenka failed to do so. In terms of double faults, Sabalenka committed four to Sakkari's one. Sakkari had a 68% win on the first serve. She also converted five out of seven break points. She won 68 points in total.

Do you know? Key numbers for Sakkari

Sakkari has raced to a 39-22 win-loss record in 2022. She is chasing her maiden honor this year, besides a second career singles title. Sakkari has improved her head-to-head record versus Sabalanka to 3-4. She has also defeated Sabalenka in successive WTA Finals.

Jabeur Jabeur beats Pegula for the third successive time in 2022

Jabeur overcame Pegula in the group's other match. She went down in the first set (1-6) before coming back to claim the next two (6-3, 6-3). Pegula clocked an unwanted number of five double faults. Both players converted four break points each. Jabeur has raced to a 47-16 win-loss record in 2022. Against Pegula, her H2H tally reads as 4-2, including 3-0 this year.