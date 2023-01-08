Sports

Didier Deschamps extends contract with France: Decoding his stats

Didier Deschamps extends contract with France: Decoding his stats

Written by V Shashank Jan 08, 2023, 05:01 pm 2 min read

Didier Deschamps led France to a World Cup title in 2018 (Source: Twitter/@IntChampionsCup)

France football team head coach Didier Deschamps has extended his contract until 2026. The French Football Federation (FFF) announced the decision on Friday. Deschamps has won both FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Nations League with France. He led the two-time WC winners to the final of the 2022 edition in Qatar, where they lost to Argentina in penalties. We decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

It was speculated that Deschamps might step down from his role post the Qatar World Cup.

Instead, he has been handed an extension for another three and a half years.

He will be leading France in the 2024 Euros and later the 2026 FIFA World Cup in USA, Canada, and Mexico.

It's a welcoming move by France, given Deschamps' impeccable record as a coach.

A look at Deschamps' achievements with France

Deschamps took over the reins from Laurent Blanc in July 2012. He has since managed 139 games (W89 D28 L22). Deschamps marshaled France to a historic win in the 2018 WC. France also won the 2020-21 Nations League under him, beating Spain 2-1 in the final. Deschamps also led France to the final of Euro 2016, only to fall short versus Portugal 0-1.

Zidane was speculated to succeed Deschamps

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane was reportedly in a good position to succeed Deschamps after the Qatar World Cup. Deschamps' appointment, however, quashes all those reports.

Distinguishable feat unlocked by Deschamps

Deschamps ended France's 20-year-long wait for a World Cup title in 2018 Russia. It was also their second such honor. With that, he became only the second captain after Franz Beckenbauer to win the World Cup both as a player and a manager.

A look at his other achievements

In 2018, Deschamps was awarded the Best FIFA Football Coach, Globe Soccer Awards Coach of the Year, and World Soccer Magazine World Manager of the Year. He is also a two-time winner of the IFFHS World's Best National Coach award (2018 and 2020).

France reached the WC final despite injuries, controversies

Deschamps deserves credit for pushing an injury-marred side into the finale of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Besides, there were controversies surrounding Karim Benzema, who retired from international football post France's defeat to Argentina in an epic encounter.