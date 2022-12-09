Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Presenting the eight quarter-finalists

FIFA World Cup 2022: Presenting the eight quarter-finalists

Written by V Shashank Dec 09, 2022, 03:07 pm 4 min read

Brazil outclassed South Korea 4-1 in R16 (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

After a cracking round of 16 fixtures, we have reached the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022. 2018 runners-up Croatia will face five-time winners Brazil. Later, two-time winners, Argentina will square off with Louis van Gaal's Netherlands. The quarter-finals conclude on December 11, with England locking horns with two-time winners and defending champions France (12:30 AM IST). We look at the eight quarter-finalists.

Here’s the schedule of the FIFA WC quarter-finals

December 9 (8:30 PM IST): Croatia vs Brazil at Education City Stadium. December 10 (12:30 AM IST): Netherlands vs Argentina at Lusail Stadium. December 10 (8:30 PM IST): Morocco vs Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium. December 11 (12:30 AM IST): England vs France at Al Bayt Stadium.

Netherlands’ journey in the 2022 World Cup

It has been a clinical run by the Oranje in the tournament underway. Netherlands beat Senegal 2-0 before playing out a 1-1 draw against Ecuador. The three-time runners-up torched Qatar 2-0 to bag the top spot in Group A. Netherlands faced Group B runners-up USA in the R16. Inter right-back Denzel Dumfries made two assists and a goal, piloting Netherlands into the last eight.

Argentina have been a force when in rhythm

Argentina were stunned in their opening fixture as they tasted a 1-2 defeat to Saudi Arabia, breaking their 36-match unbeaten streak. The Albicelestes made a sensational comeback right after, beating Mexico 2-0 with superstar Lionel Messi fetching a goal and an assist. Argentina beat Poland 2-0 to finish atop Group C. In R16, Argentina bested Australia 2-1 to seize a berth in the quarter-finals.

Can Croatia make another deep run?

Croatia were slotted alongside Morocco, Belgium, and Canada in Group F. After playing a goalless draw against Morocco, Zlatko Dalic's men thrashed Canada 4-1. Croatia held Belgium to a 0-0 draw, thereby concluding second in the group stage below Morocco. In R16, Croatia were up against Group E table-toppers Japan and held a 1-1 score. The former got through in the penalty shoot-out.

Brazil have been a phenomenon so far

Richarlison struck a brace in Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia in their opening fixture. Tite's men bested Switzerland 1-0, before tasting a shocking defeat to Cameroon in their final group-stage fixture. Coming to R16, Brazil were dealt Group H runners-up South Korea. The game was sealed in the first half as Brazil were 4-0 up. South Korea pulled one back but to no avail.

How have England fared in the 2022 WC?

England were seated in Group B comprising the USA, Iran, and arch-rivals Wales. England overpowered Iran before facing a goalless draw against USA. Marcus Rashford fetched a brace as England floored Wales 3-0 to seal the top spot. In R16, Jordan Henderson opened England's account against Senegal while Harry Kane added the second in the added time. England converted the third to reach quarters.

Morocco have been a dark horse in the 2022 WC

After a goalless draw against Croatia, Morocco handed a 2-0 defeat to Belgium. Morocco wound up their group stage fixture with a 2-1 win over Canada. Morocco were set up with Group E runners-up Spain in the round-of-16 fixture. With both sides being goalless after extra time, Morocco prevailed against the 2010 winners in the penalty shoot-out to book a berth in the quarter-finals.

A star-studded Portugal can win it all

Portugal were seated in Group H alongside Ghana, two-time winners Uruguay, and South Korea. Portugal beat Ghana 3-2, before a thrilling 2-0 win over Uruguay. They suffered a humbling 2-1 defeat to South Korea in their final group-stage fixture. Nonetheless, Fernando Santos' men finished atop Group H. They netted six goals and conceded four times. Portugal crushed Switzerland 6-1 in R16 to advance further.

France look determined to defend their crown

France were placed in Group D alongside Australia, Tunisia, and Denmark. The 2018 winners overcame Australia 4-1 before handing a 2-1 defeat to Denmark. France then suffered a shocking 0-1 loss to Tunisia in their final Group D fixture. Regardless, they finished on top of their group. Coming to R16, France stamped a 3-1 win over Poland to proceed to the quarters.