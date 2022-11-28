Sports

FIFA World Cup, Germany hold Spain to 1-1 draw: Stats

Germany held Spain to a 1-1 draw in a Group E match of the FIFA World Cup. Dani Olmo got his effort pushed over the crossbar, while Germany got a goal disallowed due to offside in the first half. Alvaro Morata broke the deadlock at the 66th-minute mark. However, a late goal by substitute Niclas Fullkrug helped Germany stay alive in the 2022 WC.

Feats galore for Morata

Morata is the sixth player to score in consecutive games as a substitute in World Cup history (two goals). He's the first to do so for Spain. He is also the fifth player to score in his first two WC appearances for Spain after Fernando Torres, Basora, Zarra, and Jon Andoni Goikoetxea. Meanwhile, the Atletico Madrid striker netted his 29th goal for Spain.

A look at their head-to-head record in WC

This was the fifth meeting between Spain and Germany at the FIFA WC, the joint-most that Spain have faced any side at the competition (also five versus Brazil). Spain failed to win in any of their first three against Germany (D1 L2) but won their previous meet (1-0) in the 2010 semi-final. Spain eventually wound up as the winner in the 2010 edition.

Olmo enters the record books

As per Opta, Olmo's shot for Spain in the seventh minute against Germany came after a sequence of 35 uninterrupted passes, thereby equalling the longest to end in a shot or a goal at the 2022 WC (also Jack Grealish's goal for England versus Iran).

Neuer, Busquets script these numbers

As per Opta, German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer made his 18th appearance at the FIFA World Cup. He has now tied Brazil's Claudio Taffarel and Germany's Sepp Maier for the most WC appearances by a goalkeeper. Sergio Busquets marked his 15th WC appearance, equaling Xavi Hernandez. Only Sergio Ramos has made more appearances for Spain in the tournament.