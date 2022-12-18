Sports

Argentina win the FIFA World Cup 2022: Key stats

Argentina win the FIFA World Cup 2022: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Dec 18, 2022, 11:30 pm 4 min read

Lionel Messi put Argentina 1-0 up in first half (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

The best FIFA World Cup final in the history of the game was decided by penalties as Argentina prevailed over France. The final of the 2022 edition between Argentina and France saw the latter make a comeback on two occasions. Argentina were 2-0 ahead before two Kylian Mbappe goals took the match into extra-time. Lionel Messi put Argentina ahead before Mbappe equalized.

Messi slams these records

As per William Hill, Messi has become the first man in WC history to score in all five rounds at a single tournament: group stage, round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final. Messi (35y 177d) is now the second-oldest player to score in a WC final, only Sweden's Nils Liedholm was older when he scored against Brazil in 1958 (35y 264d).

Other feats attained by Messi

As per Opta, Messi's 21 goal involvements (G13 A8) are the most of any player on record at the World Cup (1966 onwards). Messi scored his 13th goal in the FIFA World Cup, becoming the joint-fourth-highest goal-scorer in the competition alongside Just Fontaine. Messi (26) is now the most capped player in the World Cup, steering clear of Lothar Matthaus (25).

Di Maria inks these records

Angel Di Maria has now scored in each of the last three editions of the World Cup (2022, 2018, and 2014), with all three goals coming in the knockout rounds and today his second versus France. As per William Hill, Di Maria is the first player in Argentina's history to score in both the Copa America final and the World Cup final.

Messi equals Brazilian Ronaldo

As per Squawka, Messi (26) is one of two men to have scored 25-plus goals across the World Cup, European Championship, Copa America, and Africa Cup of Nations. He has steered clear of Brazilian Ronaldo (25).

Di Maria, Messi enter record books

There have been two players aged 34 or older to score in the 2022 World Cup final (Messi/Di Maria), which is as many as there were in the World Cup finals between 1930 and 2018 (Liedholm/Zinedine Zidane).

Mbappe scripts history

Mbappe (23y 363d) has become the youngest player to reach 10 World Cup goals, surpassing Gerd Muller (24y 226d). He has equaled the goal tallies of Germany's Thomas Muller and England's Gary Linekar. As per William Hill, Mbappe is one of two players to score a hat-trick in the WC final alongside Sir Geoff Hurst (1966).

How did the match pan out?

Argentina were bossing the game and were awarded a penalty after Ousmane Dembele's foul on Di Maria. Messi broke the deadlock, with Argentina scoring the second off a counter. France pulled one back later when Kolo Muani was brought down in the box. Mbappe netted the equalizer within 97 seconds. Messi had an effort turned over to go 2-2 level in extra time.

What happened in the extra time?

Argentina dominated the possessions but failed to breach France's defense. Dayot Upacameno slid with a superb block to deny Lautaro Martinez, while Gonzalo Montiel's volley was headed away by Raphael Varane. Messi slid the third, but the lead didn't last long as Argentina conceded a penalty due to Montiel's handball. Mbappe made no mistakes from the spot.

Mbappe ends as the top scorer

Mbappe ended the tournament with eight goals, one ahead of Messi (7), However, Messi managed three assists, taking his involvement to 10 goals.

Argentina prevail 4-2 in the penalty shoot-out

Mbappe slotted to put the Blues 1-0 up. Messi, however, leveled for Argentina. Kingsley Coman had an effort denied, while Paulo Dybala added the second to up the Albiceleste 2-1. Aurelien Tchouameni was off target but Leandro Paredes was spot on to help Argentina garner a 3-1 lead. Kolo Muani added the second, but Montiel fetched Argentina's fourth to win the title.

Scaloni scripts a rare feat

Lionel Scaloni is the third manager in history to win both the World Cup (2022) and Copa America (2021), after Mario Zagallo (1970 World Cup, 1997 Copa America), and Carlos Alberto Parreira (1994 World Cup, 2004 Copa America), both of whom did so with Brazil.

Third World Cup honor for Argentina

Argentina have won the World Cup for a third time (also 1978 and 1986), 36 years since their last triumph in 1986. Only Italy (44 from 1938 to 1982) have ever had a longer gap between winning two World Cups.

Martinez has been a rock within the posts!

Emiliano Martinez has won every penalty shoot-out he has featured in for Argentina: 2021 Copa America semi-final, 2022 World Cup quarter-final, and 2022 World Cup final.