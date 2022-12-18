Sports

FIFA World Cup final, Argentina 2-0 up against France: Stats

Written by V Shashank Dec 18, 2022, 09:26 pm 2 min read

Lionel Messi scored his 12th goal in FIFA World Cup (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Argentina have eked out a stunning 2-0 lead over reigning champions France by half-time of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. Argentina earned a penalty after a foul by Ousmane Dembele in the box. Record-breaking Lionel Messi converted to put Argentina 1-0 up. Argentina fetched the second off a counter, with Alexis Mac Allister setting up Angel Di Maria to almost seal the duel.

Messi slams these records

As per William Hill, Messi has become the first man in WC history to score in all five rounds at a single tournament: group stage, round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final. Messi (35y 177d) is now the second-oldest player to score in a WC final, only Sweden's Nils Liedholm was older when he scored against Brazil in 1958 (35y 264d).

Records galore for Messi

As per Squawka, Messi is one of two men to have scored 25-plus goals across the World Cup, European Championship, Copa America, and Africa Cup of Nations. He has equaled Brazilian Ronaldo (25). Messi also scored his 96th goal in all competitions for Argentina.

Other feats attained by Messi

As per Opta, Messi's 20 goal involvements (G12 A8) are the most of any player on record at the World Cup (1966 onwards). Messi scored his 12th goal in the FIFA World Cup, becoming the joint-fifth-highest goal-scorer in the competition alongside Pele. Messi (26) is now the most capped player in the WC, steering clear of Lothar Matthaus (25).

Di Maria inks this feat

Di Maria has now scored in each of the last three editions of the World Cup (2022, 2018, and 2014), with all three goals coming in the knockout rounds and today his second versus France.

Distinguishable feats for Messi and Di Maria

There have been two players aged 34 or older to score in the 2022 World Cup final (Messi/Di Maria), which is as many as there were in World Cup finals between 1930 and 2018 (Liedholm/Zinedine Zidane).