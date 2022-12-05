Sports

FIFA WC, Croatia beat Japan in penalty shoot-out: Stats

Written by V Shashank Dec 05, 2022, 11:19 pm 3 min read

Ivan Perisic scored the equaliser for Croatia in the second half (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Croatia stormed into the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after overcoming Japan 3-1 in the penalty shoot-out. Croatia dominated the possessions early on but lacked the finishing ability. Daizen Maeda made it count for the Samurai Blue in the first half. Ivan Perisic, however, leveled the scenes post-half-time. Both sides fought tooth and nail for the second, but Croatia eventually sailed through.

Perisic scores his 33rd goal for Croatia

As per Opta, Perisic netted his 10th goal at a major tournament for Croatia, overtaking Davor Suker's record (9). Only Suker (45) has more goals for Croatia in all competitions than Perisic (33), who has leveled Mario Mandzukic. As per William Hill, only four players have scored in each of the last three World Cups: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Xherdan Shaqiri, and Perisic.

Perisic has been a serial performer in major tournaments

Since his debut for Croatia in a major tournament (Euros + World Cup) in 2012, only Ronaldo (21 - G17 A4) has been involved in more goals among European players than Perisic (17 - G10 A7). As per Opta, Perisic has now scored more goals at World Cups and European Championships combined than any other Croatian player (10).

Maeda, Yoshida unlock these feats

As per William Hill, Maeda scored his first World Cup goal, while it's only his second goal in international football. Maya Yoshida (34y 103d) has become the oldest player to assist a World Cup goal for Japan. As per Squawka, the opening goals in Japan vs Croatia fixture were both assisted by former Southampton centre-backs (Yoshida for Japan and Dejan Lovren for Croatia.

A look at the head-to-head record

This was only the third World Cup meeting between Japan and Croatia. Interestingly, Japan were winless and goalless in the previous two meets. The Blue Samurai suffered a 0-1 defeat in 1998, while they played out a goalless draw in 2006, both in the group stage. Prior to the concluded fixture, those two matches were Croatia's only previous WC fixtures against an Asian nation.

Interesting records for Croatia

As per Opta, seven of the last eight knockout stage games involving Croatia at major tournaments have gone to extra time. The only exception was the 2018 WC final against France. Croatia have won all three of their WC penalty shootouts (also vs Denmark and Russia in 2018). The team going second has won the last seven penalty shootouts at the WC.

Team records scripted by Croatia

Croatia have progressed from all three of their appearance in R16 at the WC, winning on penalties in each of the last two (also Denmark in 2018). As per Opta, Croatia's Dominik Livakovic is only the third goalkeeper to make three saves in a single World Cup penalty shootout after Portugal's Ricardo in 2006 versus England and Croatia's Danijel Subasic versus Denmark in 2018.

Key stats from the match

Croatia enjoyed more of the ball, clocking 58% possession in the regular time. They attempted 17 shots with four on target. Japan had 42% possession, with 13 attempts and four on target. Croatia (84%) made more accurate passes than Japan (76%).

How did the match pan out?

Maeda opened Japan's account right before half-time. Croatia, however, pulled one back through Perisic's header. Ante Budimir missed out on a potential game-winner for the Blazers. The game entered extra time, with Kaoru Mitoma's powerful strike being pushed over by Livakovic. In the shoot-out, Livakovic kept out the first two efforts before Takuma Asano rolled in. Mario Pasalic converted to ensure Croatia gets through.