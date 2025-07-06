'Felt helpless...': Kajol recalls emotional turmoil of Ajay Devgn-YRF clash

Actor Kajol recently opened up about the significant emotional turmoil she experienced during the 2012 clash between her husband Ajay Devgn 's Son of Sardaar and Yash Raj Films 's Jab Tak Hai Jaan. In an interview with The Lallantop, she revealed how this controversy left her feeling torn between her husband and close friend and frequent collaborator Aditya Chopra . Both movies were released on November 13, 2012.

Emotional impact 'Both parties were standing their ground...': Kajol on the clash Kajol said, "Fights are always difficult, especially when they remain unresolved for a while." "In such situations, both parties were standing their ground." She admitted that being personally connected to both Chopra and Devgn left her emotionally drained. "As someone who had ties to both sides, I felt helpless," she said. "You just have to let time pass so that emotions cool down and things can return to normal."

Change and conflict Details about the box-office clash Kajol also shared her views on change and conflict, saying, "Change is change — it's neither good nor bad. Somewhere, it's written that change is eternal. It is the only constant in life." The clash between Son of Sardaar and Jab Tak Hai Jaan was one of the biggest controversies of 2012. Devgn's production company had accused YRF of misusing its dominant position to monopolize screens for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jab Tak Hai Jaan, thereby limiting Son of Sardaar's release.