What's the story

In an exciting development for Bollywood enthusiasts, Panorama Studios International Limited has confirmed the production of Drishyam 3.

The announcement was made through a formal disclosure to the Bombay Stock Exchange on Thursday.

As per the announcement made under Regulation 30 of SEBI's Listing Rules, the third installment will see Ajay Devgn return as the lead, with Abhishek Pathak once again directing, following the huge success of Drishyam 2 in 2022.