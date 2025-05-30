Abhishek Pathak reunites with Ajay Devgn for 'Drishyam 3'
What's the story
In an exciting development for Bollywood enthusiasts, Panorama Studios International Limited has confirmed the production of Drishyam 3.
The announcement was made through a formal disclosure to the Bombay Stock Exchange on Thursday.
As per the announcement made under Regulation 30 of SEBI's Listing Rules, the third installment will see Ajay Devgn return as the lead, with Abhishek Pathak once again directing, following the huge success of Drishyam 2 in 2022.
Cast and crew
'Drishyam 3' will go on floors in August 2025
The statement revealed that Digital 18 Media Private Limited will co-produce the third installment of this popular thriller franchise. The film will go on floors in August 2025.
The film will be directed by Pathak, who previously directed the surprise blockbuster Drishyam 2 (2022). And, the late Nishikant Kamat directed the first part.
This announcement is sure to excite fans as Devgn's character, Vijay Salgaonkar, has become a cult favorite over the years.
Production focus
'Drishyam 3' production is a priority for Pathak and Devgn
The formal disclosure of Drishyam 3's production indicates that the film is a top priority for Pathak and Devgn.
Given the franchise's history, it's expected that Drishyam 3 will be one of the most anticipated films of 2026.
The Drishyam franchise revolves around Vijay and his family, who find themselves in a precarious situation after accidentally killing the son of a top cop.
Vijay uses his sharp mind to outsmart the cops and emerge unscathed.