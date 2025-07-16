NEET-UG candidates who suffered power outage approach SC for re-test 

Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Madhya Pradesh have approached the Supreme Court . They are seeking a re-test after facing a power outage at their centers. The petitioners challenged the Madhya Pradesh High Court's division bench decision, which had overturned an earlier order for a re-test. A single judge of the high court had initially directed a re-test, but this was overturned by the division bench.

Court proceedings Petitioners sought urgent listing of the case At the SC, the petitioners' counsel sought urgent listing of the case before a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. The counsel requested an earlier posting, stating that the counseling is set to begin on July 21. However, the bench rejected, stating that there are multiple rounds of counseling and that the petitioners will have an opportunity if they succeed in the case.

Candidates' argument Petitioners argue re-test essential for fairness in examination process Last week, the division bench set aside the single HC judge's order for a re-test after considering an expert committee's report. The report stated there was enough natural light even though there was a power outage at some centers. The court further observed that just 70 of the 27,264 students had filed the original writ petitions. But the petitioners argued that they were put at a disadvantage due to the power outage, which was beyond their control.