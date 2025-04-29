What's the story

The Supreme Court of India has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe alleged collusion between top real estate developers and banks in the NCR.

The direction came during a hearing on homebuyers who had booked flats under subvention schemes in NCR, especially Noida, Greater Noida, and Gurugram.

Buyers alleged that banks were pressuring them to start paying EMIs even though they hadn't been given possession of their homes.