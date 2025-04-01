Tushar had argued that the redevelopment project would drastically change the topography of the century-old ashram and corrupt its ethos.

"The project has purportedly identified over 40 congruent buildings which will be preserved while the rest...roughly 200, will be destroyed or rebuilt," he stated.

His petition argues that the acquisition is opposed to Gandhian values and breaches Article 39, which prohibits the concentration of wealth, and Article 49, which requires the protection of monuments and sites of national importance.