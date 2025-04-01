Supreme Court dismisses Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson's plea against Ashram redevelopment
What's the story
The Supreme Court has rejected a petition by Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson.
He had challenged the Gujarat government's decision to redevelop the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad at the estimated cost of ₹1,200 crore.
The bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal cited a 2.5-year delay in filing the petition as a ground for their dismissal.
Petition details
Tushar Gandhi's concerns over redevelopment project
Tushar had argued that the redevelopment project would drastically change the topography of the century-old ashram and corrupt its ethos.
"The project has purportedly identified over 40 congruent buildings which will be preserved while the rest...roughly 200, will be destroyed or rebuilt," he stated.
His petition argues that the acquisition is opposed to Gandhian values and breaches Article 39, which prohibits the concentration of wealth, and Article 49, which requires the protection of monuments and sites of national importance.
Earlier ruling
High court's stance on redevelopment project
The Gujarat HC had earlier quashed Tushar's challenge against the redevelopment project in September 2022.
The court had observed that the state government had assured that existing structures of the ashram won't be disturbed, altered, or changed.
It had also opined that the proposed project would promote the ideas and philosophy of Gandhi, benefiting mankind at large.
Plan
Gujarat government's plan
In March 2021, the Gujarat government approved a resolution for the "comprehensive development" of the Gandhi Ashram Memorial and its surroundings.
It said that ashramwasis, who are tenants of various trusts, would be provided houses with updated facilities within 50 meters of their current homes, while those who choose to leave will receive "generous compensation" in the form of four-bedroom homes.
It also said that a few new museums and exhibits will be added to commemorate Gandhi's life and work.