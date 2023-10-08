Hansal Mehta-Pratik Gandhi to start filming 'Gandhi': Everything to know

Hansal Mehta's 'Gandhi' filming to commence within a month

Acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta and actor Pratik Gandhi, known for their hit web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, are teaming up once again! This time, they are collaborating on a new web series titled Gandhi, which will explore the life of Mahatma Gandhi. Applause Entertainment is producing the series, and according to recent reports, filming is scheduled to commence within a month.

'We are very heavily into pre-production': Mehta

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Mehta revealed that the web series is gearing up for production. The Aligarh director mentioned that they are currently "very heavily into pre-production" and plan to commence shooting within a month. Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Gandhi—who will play Mahatma Gandhi—noted that this show is one of the most important projects he has undertaken, given that he portrays the iconic freedom fighter.

Gandhi has previously portrayed Mahatma Gandhi

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Gandhi, who rose to fame with his portrayal of stock market fraudster Mehta in Scam 1992, will play Mahatma Gandhi. He previously took on the role in Manoj Shah's Gujarati play Mohan No Masalo. However, director Mehta earlier clarified that Gandhi's experience with playing the role wasn't the reason for his casting in the upcoming web series.

Different interpretation of Gandhi's life: Mehta

Director Mehta said he came on board the project after Applause Entertainment cast Gandhi in the titular role. "After Gandhi was cast...we all went together to watch [Mohan No Masalo]," he said. Mehta emphasized that while the play and the upcoming series focus on Gandhi, they offer two unique interpretations. "One, it is theater...it's a one-man act. But what we are doing right now is something far beyond that. It's a different interpretation and a different medium altogether," he added.

Web series adapted from Ramachandra Guha's books

The show is said to be based on historian Ramachandra Guha's books Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years That Changed The World. These books offer a thorough account of Gandhi's life, from his early years in India to his time in South Africa and his return to lead India's fight for independence. The series is set to be filmed in multiple locations, including India, South Africa, and England.

