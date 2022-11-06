Entertainment

Pankaj Tripathi-led 'Criminal Justice 4' is 'on the cards'!

Nov 06, 2022

Criminal Justice, one of the major tentpoles of Disney+ Hotstar, is all set to get its fourth season soon! The crime mystery series is headlined by Pankaj Tripathi and has had a dream run on the streamer over the past three seasons. Now, the makers have confirmed that they plan to flesh out the story more, and the audiences can expect another season!

Criminal Justice draws its name and inspiration from the 2008 British show written by Peter Moffat.

Its first season dropped in April 2019 and was headlined by Pankaj Tripathi and Vikrant Massey.

Garnering critical acclaim for the plot and the performances, the second season, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, followed in December 2020, while the third season hit the OTT platform in August 2022.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Criminal Justice producer Applause Entertainment's CEO Sameer Nair confirmed the fourth season is "on the cards." He said, "Criminal Justice...is exciting to us because the original format was a British show called Criminal Justice, then it was made in the US as The Night Of." Since the Indian version "takes the lawyer character forward, we made it our own," he added.

An excited Nair further said, "So we are excited, and now when we are making season four, it's become truly an original because no one in the world has done this, and no one has taken the lawyer forward." "Madhav Mishra (Tripathi) has become a character in his own right. So yes, now we are hard at work for putting together season four."

Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach was directed by Rohan Sippy, who had previously directed four episodes of Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors. He has also written Netflix's series Aranyak. The show has been produced by leading production house Applause Entertainment, which has also been associated with some other popular web series in the past. These include The Office (Hindi), Hostages, and Scam 1992.