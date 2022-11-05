Entertainment

'Jee Le Zaraa': PeeCee opens up about next Bollywood flick

'Jee Le Zaraa': PeeCee opens up about next Bollywood flick

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 05, 2022, 11:50 pm 2 min read

Priyanka Chopra shares details of 'Jee Le Zaraa' during India visit

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently visiting India, has opened up about her upcoming Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa. She revealed it was she who first spoke to Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif about doing a women-centric film. Things finally worked out when actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar announced his next directorial—Jee Le Zaraa—on the 20th anniversary of his and Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment last year.

Context Why does this story matter?

Excel Entertainment has redefined Hindi cinema over the years and is known for producing quality content.

Produced by Excel, Zoya Akhtar-helmed superhit Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara had male protagonists and Akhtar revealed during Jee Le Zaraa's announcement that it was high time that women took the road.

An all-girls road trip film is all that cinema lovers have craved for all these years.

Details Chopra's take on female-led films

Chopra told PTI that female actors of her generation paved the way for upcoming actors to headline powerful films and how women-led films have gone on to become huge money-spinners. The Quantico actor spoke about how she wanted to do a movie with her friends—Bhatt and Kaif—that would also be a box office success, adding she is glad Jee Le Zaraa came their way.

Twitter Post Watch the film's announcement video here

Did someone say road trip?



Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road. 😊❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ycg5tRnEeF — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021

Information All we know about 'Jee Le Zaara'

Jee Le Zaara is a road trip film reportedly set in Rajasthan. The film—co-written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti—is being co-produced by Zoya-Kagti's Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment. The shooting will begin next year and the film is eyeing a late-2023 release. Music has been iconic in Excel's last two road trip films and we can expect the same from this one, too.

Information The trio's future projects

Meanwhile, Chopra is gearing up for Love Again's release. Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot was recently released and she has Tiger 3 and Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas in the pipeline. Alia Bhatt has had a great spree at the box office in 2022. The soon-to-be mother is looking forward to the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Hollywood flick Heart of Stone.