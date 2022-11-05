Entertainment

Atlee's SRK starrer 'Jawan' plagiarized from Tamil film 'Perarasu'?

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 05, 2022, 10:41 pm 2 min read

'Jawan' accused of being plagiarized from Vijayakanth's 2006 Tamil film 'Perarasu'

Tamil film producer Manickam Narayanan has filed a complaint with the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC), claiming Atlee's upcoming film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, has been plagiarized from Vijayakanth's 2006 movie Perarasu. Narayanan said that the original story had Vijayakanth playing twin brothers and alleged that Khan is also playing dual roles as twin brothers in Jawan, reported Hindustan Times.

Context Why does this story matter?

Khan took a long hiatus after the box office crash of Zero (2018). He has three releases lined up in 2023—Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki.

Jawan's teaser set the internet ablaze in June, and Khan was lauded for his fiery action avatar by his fans eagerly awaiting Badshah's return.

However, the latest plagiarism allegations can malign the film's reputation and result in a negative buzz.

Details TFPC board members to launch investigation

Atlee and the makers of Jawan have neither issued any statement nor have officially responded to the plagiarism allegations so far. Meanwhile, the TFPC board members will reportedly commence their investigation into the same after Monday (November 7). To note, the SRK starrer is currently in the production stage and is slated to release in June 2023.

Information Atlee and accusations of plagiarism

One of the most successful Kollywood filmmakers, Atlee has faced plagiarism accusations over his previous directorial projects, too. From allegations of copying action sequences to stories, his filmography has plagiarism blots all over it—right from his debut film Raja Rani (2013), which had similarities to Mani Ratnam's Mouna Ragam (1986), to his last release Bigil (2019), which had shades of Chak De! India (2007).

Information All we know about 'Jawan'

Jawan's announcement teaser released in June was visually striking with a catchy background score by Anirudh Ravichander; Khan's wicked laugh was the icing on the cake. The film is slated to release on June 2, 2023. Besides the aforementioned actors, the movie also features Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu, and Priya Mani. Thalapathy Vijay and Deepika Padukone are also rumored to have cameos in Jawan.

