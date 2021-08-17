Priyanka Chopra Jonas named MAMI Film Festival chairperson

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was unanimously nominated by MAMI's Board of Trustees

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday was announced as the chairperson of the Jio MAMI Film Festival, almost four months after Deepika Padukone stepped down from the position. The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) unveiled its plans for the coming year, edition, and the change in leadership. Priyanka was unanimously nominated by MAMI's Board of Trustees.

Trustees

Proud to be taking on the role of chairperson: Priyanka

MAMI's Board of Trustees comprises of Nita M Ambani (Co-Chairperson), Anupama Chopra (Festival Director), Ajay Bijli, Anand G Mahindra, Farhan Akhtar, Isha Ambani, Kabir Khan, Kaustubh Dhavse, Kiran Rao, Rana Daggubati, Riteish Deshmukh, Rohan Sippy, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vishal Bhardwaj and Zoya Akhtar. Priyanka said she is "proud" to be taking on the role of chairperson of the Jio MAMI Film Festival.

Festival

Looking forward to working alongside powerhouse women: Priyanka

Priyanka said she is looking forward to working alongside powerhouse women in the team and taking the festival "to the next level." "I've hit the road running... with ideas, thoughts, and plans on reimagining the festival to find its rightful place in a world that has changed so much in such a short time," she said.

Films

Been a huge believer in films from across India: Priyanka

"We're consuming film and entertainment differently now and in the process, we've expanded the footprint of the cinema that we watch. I have been a huge supporter and believer in films from across India and together, we hope to create a strong platform to showcase Indian cinema to the world," Priyanka stated. Isha Ambani said the team is thrilled to have Priyanka on board.

Information

The board also welcomed two new members

The board also welcomed two new members to its fold, acclaimed filmmaker Anjali Menon and renowned filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur. Last year, the organizers of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival postponed its 22nd edition due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jio MAMI

MAMI will pan out from October 2021-March 2022

According to a statement from the festival, adapting to a new paradigm, Jio MAMI 2.0 will have an expanded timeline. Jio MAMI is now going to pan out from October 2021 to March 2022. From October onwards until January, under the Year-Round Program, apart from Dial M For Films, it will hold select digital screenings and masterclasses featuring talent from all over the world.

Information

Hybrid edition of the festival will take place in March

The hybrid edition of the festival will take place in March depending on the COVID-19 situation. The festival's tentative dates are March 11-March 15, 2022. Jio MAMI 2.0 will focus on creating more awards and grants for Indian films and filmmakers, a statement said.