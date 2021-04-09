Farhan Akhtar, who dons many hats including actor, director and producer, is reportedly working on a Marvel Studios project in Bangkok. Neither the actor, nor the production team has confirmed the news, but reports suggest that the shooting is already underway. It's unclear whether it is a movie or a series for streamers, even as details about Akhtar's role have been kept under wraps.

Source 'Details of the project are strictly under wraps'

A source close to the development revealed that Akhtar has already left Mumbai for Bangkok. "He is currently stationed in Bangkok, along with an international cast and crew, for the shoot of a project with Marvel Studios, who are known to be one of the biggest film studios worldwide. All other details of the project are strictly under wraps," the source informs.

Details Fans speculate that the secret project could be 'Ms. Marvel'

Earlier reports had suggested that Marvel Cinematic Universe's Ms. Marvel will be filmed in Thailand. This has left fans wondering whether Akhtar has joined the same project or not. Ms. Marvel is the story of Kamala Khan, a fictional character and also the first Muslim character to headline her own comic. She debuted in 2013 in Captain Marvel and earned solo series in 2014.

Details 'Ms. Marvel' will debut on Disney+ Hotstar this year

Khan is a teenager of Pakistani descent, staying in America in Jersey City, New Jersey. Carol Danvers held the title of Ms. Marvel before her but she then went on to become Captain Marvel and Khan became her successor. Iman Vellani will essay the titular role, and the series is expected to start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in late 2021.

Upcoming project For now, Akhtar is awaiting the release of 'Toofaan'