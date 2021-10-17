Did Vicky Kaushal just hint at marrying Katrina Kaif?

Vicky Kaushal hugs Katrina Kaif at the screening of 'Sardar Udham'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif first caught the attention of fans with their public proposal during the Star Screen Awards in 2019. At the time, Kaushal publicly proposed to Kaif in front of superstar Salman Khan, who had a soft corner for the Bang Bang actress. And now, Kaushal has publicly announced he will "get engaged soon," which has sent fans into a tizzy.

'I'll get engaged soon,' says Kaushal

To recall, rumors about Kaif and Kaushal's engagement started doing rounds in August. Now, during a recent interview with ETimes, Kaushal was asked about his engagement with Kaif to which he reportedly replied, "The news was circulated by your friends (media)." "I'll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come)," the Sardar Udham actor added.

Kaif's spokesperson shuns rumors about her engagement

Earlier, Kaif's spokesperson shunned reports about her engagement, saying she was gearing up for Tiger 3 shoot. "There has been no Roka ceremony. She is leaving for Tiger 3 shoot soon," her spokesperson had said. Reportedly, the two are rumored to have been dating for a while now. They have been spotted outside their respective homes and have also been snapped together multiple times.

Kaushal hugged Kaif at 'Sardar Udham' screening

While the two actors keep refuting their relationship rumors, they often leave enough clues about their growing relationship. Reports suggest Kaif earlier attended the special screening of Kaushal's latest film, Sardar Udham. Giving a hint of their off-screen chemistry, Kaushal greeted Kaif with a tight hug. Now, the video of them hugging at the venue has gone viral on the internet leaving fans awestruck.

Kaif praises Kaushal, calls him 'pure talent'

Meanwhile, Kaif has described Kaushal's Sardar Udham a "gripping" and "beautiful" movie. She even praised the Raazi actor, calling him "pure talent." Sharing the poster of the film on Instagram Stories, Kaif wrote, "@shoojitsircar what a vision, such a gripping beautiful film, pure unadulterated storytelling - @vickykaushal is just pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking." Notably, Kaushal will be next seen in The Immortal Ashwatthama.