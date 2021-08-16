Happy birthday Saif: Co-stars we want to see him with

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Aug 16, 2021, 01:10 pm

Saif Ali Khan celebrates his 51st birthday today

Saif Ali Khan turns 51 today. The Nawab of Bollywood, sitting atop a net worth of Rs. 1120cr ($150mn), has done over 80 films till now. And yet, there are a few with whom he has not worked in a solo film, that is comprising only him and that actor. On his birthday, we'd like to suggest some movies he can do with them.

#1

Wow! Khan, Aamir in a psychological thriller like 'Vikram Vedha'

Aamir Khan has earlier worked with Khan in Dil Chahta Hai, but they were not the only lead actors in the comedy adventure drama. What if these two bibliophiles appear in a psychological thriller? Although the Lagaan actor reportedly backed out of the Vikram Vedha remake, it would have been phenomenal if Aamir portrayed anti-hero Vedha and played mind games with Khan as Vikram.

#2

Pre-Independence mature love story comprising Madhuri Dixit and Khan

Pataudi prince+Queen of elegance= Awesomeness! We're talking of Khan and Madhuri Dixit-Nene here. A pre-Independence mature love story is the best fit for them. Khan, a rich/respectable man falls in love with Nene, a brothel owner, but society can't let them be together. Their right to freedom for love can be juxtaposed with the fight for Independence the country is putting up.

#3

Even comedy flick with Ranveer Singh is a good idea

When real life personalities are concerned, Khan and Ranveer Singh are totally opposite. While the former is calm and composed, Singh is effervescent. But, both are amazing in comedy. So, what if these two appear in the remake of Andaz Apna Apna or Bade Miyan Chote Miyan? Khan can play Aamir/Amitabh Bachchan's part, and Singh can portray Salman Khan/Govinda. Quite a handful, isn't it?

#4

Also, a movie with daughter Sara would make fans happy

Khan and Sara Ali Khan's camaraderie is infectious. Fans have been wanting to see them in a film since long. And if really collaborate, it can be about a reckless father and a responsible daughter, where she has to ditch every relationship or career opportunity to protect her dad. His realization and reform can draw curtains on the film. We hope filmmakers are listening!

#5

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Khan can offer more than their 'accents'

Remember when Kareena Kapoor Khan made fun of Priyanka Chopra Jonas's accent on Koffee With Karan and the latter gave it back by referring to Khan? It's time to keep that story aside, and come together for a movie. Khan-Chopra Jonas would be perfect for The Proposal remake. PeeCee playing the boss lady, and Khan as her witty but pissed employee, would surely work!