'Peaky Blinders' season six: What to expect this time?

Written by Anamika Bharti Mail Last updated on Aug 15, 2021, 09:00 pm

Peaky Blinders S06 is coming, but no one knows when. A couple of months back, director Anthony Byrne said, "Done & Done & Done," while saying that filming has wrapped up. And going by this update, we can assume that the show's post-production phase is on, and hence the release will be somewhere around 2021 fall or early 2022. Let's explore a possible plot.

Tribute

A big cloud looms over Helen McCrory's character

Helen McCrory, who sadly, died of cancer in April 2021, portrayed the role of Polly Gray, described as a scary, protective, and funny lady. With her demise, many wonder who will take her place. However, any indication on that has not yet been unveiled by the makers, which make us speculate that Aunt Polly's character will end either on a beautiful or mysterious note.

Power

Michael-Gina Gray to grow closer? More focus on latter

Ever since Gina Gray (Anya Taylor-Joy) became the love interest of Michael Gray (Finn Cole), he seems to have been falling apart from Shelbys' empire. The coming season might continue to separate Michael further from his family and will make him grow closer to Gina's world. Steven Knight, creator, and writer confirmed that season six will put more light on Gina's family.

Souring ties

Will Oswald Mosley and Thomas Shelby's relationship become even bitter?

The last season ended in chaos, where Thomas Shelby's plan of assassinating Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) failed. We speculate that the one who tried to foil Thomas' plan might either be Shelbys' sister Ada Thorne-Shelby (Sophie Rundle) or Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy). With Thomas' fate hanging, his bond with Mosley might grow bitter. And, that could make him one of the antagonists in S06.

Cast Members

A bunch of new faces joining the cast team!

Black Mirror actress Amber Anderson announced this year in February that she has joined Peaky Blinders' cast. Remember when Byrne teased last year that a new female character will be a challenge to Thomas? We speculate Anderson's character to be that. Also, Stephen Graham, James Frecheville, and Conrad Khan have joined, alongside Julia Roberts (probable inclusion). We truly want to know about their roles.

Death

Shelbys might be losing Arthur this time around

We saw how Arthur Shelby (Paul Anderson) started losing his mind in every little thing. He needs to be patient. If not, his character will not be able to survive for too long. The coming season will undoubtedly bring more gun-blazing and deaths. Our theory says that Shelbys' other great loss could be the demise of Arthur. If that happens, Thomas will be broken.

Speculation

How will Thomas' fate end in sixth season?

Thomas is anyway no more in his senses. And his dead wife, Grace's (Annabelle Wallis) memory keeps disturbing him even more. With season six being the end of the show, many theorize that Thomas is going to die in the end. That might happen! Wallis tweeted last year that her character has "some unfinished business." That could be picking Thomas' soul after he dies.

Twitter Post

And we have Grace returning for 'some unfinished business'